Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have said yes to their lifelong romance. The Grammy-winning artist and the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs announced their engagement on Instagram together, sharing gorgeous garden pictures that instantly went viral. The pictures featured moments of the couple getting close after Travis got down on one knee in a beautiful garden full of pink and white roses.

Taylor Swift fans got a close-up look at her stunning diamond ring in another photo, which quickly went viral on social media. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption on the engagement post. With 1.5 million reposts and 23 million likes, the post left everyone ecstatic.

Swifties, as Taylor's admirers often refer to themselves as well as the non-Swifties showed their joy for the IT couple on social media. Many said that the beautiful ending of Taylor and Travis' love story was a Cinderella dream come true.

A user wrote, "Well, we all saw this coming—but seeing it happen is absolutely magical! ‘Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married’ is the caption of the century. Congratulations to the real-life #LoveStory!" Another user wrote, "That garden proposal setup is straight out of a fairytale. Sometimes the most beautiful yes comes after years of nos. A third user commented - "Saying Yes is the game changer for her next journey, congratulations to her for next inning of life."

Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce Love Story The 35-year-old football player's attendance at Taylor's Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in the summer of 2023 initially prompted relationship rumours between Taylor and Travis. Even while Travis never had the opportunity, he had wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it.

Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."