Greater Noida Dowry Case: Victim Nikki Bhati’s father has claimed that his seven-year-old grandson is haunted by the sight of his burning mother, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her in-laws after an altercation over Rs 36 lakh dowry on August 21.

After the attack, the victim was rushed to a private hospital, from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. While on her way, she passed away. The case gained wider attention and prompted massive outrage after the videos of assault and Nikki in flames went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: UP Weather: Rainfall Across State From Sept 1-10; Downpour In 41 Districts Today | Check Forecast

Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that his grandson's trauma still lingers as he keeps repeating “They burnt my mother”

"I will bring him up as well as I can. He cries every evening thinking of his mother. He keeps saying, 'They burnt my mother.' We try to comfort him,” Payla told NDTV.

“They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire with a lighter,” the son had said earlier.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused

The police on Monday made two more arrests in connection with the case, the victim's father-in-law and brother-in-law. With the latest arrest, all those named in the FIR have been taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vipin Bhati (Nikki’s husband), Rohit Bhati (Nikki’s brother-in-law), Satyavir Bhati (Nikki’s father-in-law) and Daya (Nikki’s mother-in-law).