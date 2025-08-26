Delhi CM Attack Case: The Delhi Police has recovered the knife that accused Rajesh Khimji Sakriya allegedly planned to use for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during ‘Jan Sunwai’ event at her residence on August 20. Sakriya revealed during the interrogation that he had discarded the weapon in the Civil Lines area after noticing the heavy security around the CM.

The Delhi Police has also added criminal conspiracy charges against both accused - Sakriya and Tahseen Syed. ALSO READ: Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Drizzle, Heavy Rain Warning In Multiple States; Schools Closed In Himachal, Jammu The second accused Tehseen Syed, is a friend of prime accused Rajesh Khimji Sakriya.

Both men were remanded to 14-day judicial custody last week. They were produced before the court via video conferencing. As per a News18 report, Tehsin and Sakriya admitted that they had been preparing "something big" for the last few days.

The Central government has withdrawn the Central Reserve Police Force's Z-category security cover of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and given it back to the Delhi Police, sources said, as per news agency ANI. They added that the security was withdrawn following an order received by the Central Armed Police Force a day ago, adding that the responsibility has now been handed back to the Delhi Police, which was earlier tasked with the responsibility.