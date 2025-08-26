Weather Alert: The Delhi-NCR region witnessed pleasant weather conditions on Tuesday morning as light rain occurred in the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram . The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand for the day. Additionally, schools in Jammu and Himachal have been closed in view of alerts issued by the weather body.

UP Weather According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for heavy rain in Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Ambedkarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Sambhal, Meerut and Badaun on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Schools Closed In Himachal The water level of Pong Dam has increased in Kangra district. Two vehicles were hit by a landslide at Chhadol on Chandigarh-Manali NH near Bilaspur-Swarghat. In view of heavy rain warning, all schools and Anganwadi centers will remain closed in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts on Tuesday.

On Monday, there was snowfall at Shinkula Pass, Baralacha, Khardungla and Rohtang. The Manali-Leh road has been blocked. ALSO READ: Greater Noida Dowry Case: All Accused In FIR Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody | Top Updates Red Alert In 8 Jammu Districts In Jammu and Kashmir, torrential rain continued for the second consecutive day on Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in eight districts of Jammu division and an alert in three districts of Kashmir for the next two days. During this period, there is a danger of cloudburst, floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain, more than a dozen kutcha houses were damaged in Udhampur and Reasi districts. Schools Closed In Jammu In view of the weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education has ordered all government and private schools in Jammu division to remain closed on Tuesday. Uttarakhand Weather Rain and landslides incidents have affected normal life in Uttarakhand in the past few days: Heavy rain occurred on Sunday night and light rain throughout the day on Monday. The pilgrimage to Gangotri and Yamunotri has been postponed due to damage to the highway. The pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham is also facing challenges due to regular landslides.

More than 90 connecting roads in the state are blocked due to landslides. On Monday, schools were closed in Dehradun, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Nainital. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in many districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi.