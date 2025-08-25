Greater Noida Dowry Case: Days after the Greater Noida woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws, the police on Monday made two more arrests, the victim's father-in-law and brother-in-law. With the latest arrest, all those named in the FIR have been taken into custody.

The woman named Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her in-laws after an altercation over Rs 36 lakh dowry on August 21. She was rushed to a private hospital, from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. While on her way, she passed away. The case gained wider attention and prompted massive outrage after the videos of assault and Nikki in flames went viral on social media.

Here are top development in the case -Vipin, his mother, father, and brother (Kanchan's husband) have been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. -A new video of Nikki has surfaced in which she can be seen driving a Mercedes car. According to Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is married in the same family to Vipin's brother, has made glaring accusations that Vipin was demanding a Mercedes car.

-Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Paylaclaimed that he gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her for starting a parlour. He said that Vipin used to ask for money from her. Payla added that they didn't even let her put up a signboard for the parlour.

-Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Paylaclaimed that he gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her for starting a parlour. He said that Vipin used to ask for money from her. Payla added that they didn't even let her put up a signboard for the parlour.

-Payla demanded bulldozer action against the victims, arguing that the house where her daughter was set on fire should be destroyed. -On the evil practice of dowry, Payla cited community traditions and social norms as the reason behind agreeing on demands -The police said that Nikki wanted to restart her parlour with her sister. Vipin and his family was against that and the couple hence were engaged in frequent fights. Vipin was also against her presence on Instagram. - NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condoled the death of Nikki and said that the commission will meet her family soon. Earlier on Sunday, the NCW had written to the UP DGP to ensure justice for the victim and demanded a detailed report to be submitted within three days.

-Vipin was arrested on Saturday. On Sunday, he tried to flee from custody after snatching the gun from the inspector. During the incident, he was shot in the leg by the police. After sustaining a leg injury in the encounter, Vipin was brought into a hospital, where he said that he had no remorse, adding that Nikki had taken her own life.

-The case made headlines after two viral videos on social media showed the horrific condition of the victim. In one of the videos, the victim can be seen beaten up by Vipin and a woman, supposedly his mother. In the other video, Nikki can be seen walking down the stairs in flames.