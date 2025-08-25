- By Yashashvi Tak
Greater Noida Dowry Case: An older video of Nikki Bhati, the victim in the Greater Noida dowry case, has gone viral on social media following her tragic death. In the video, Nikki, 28, is seen riding in a Mercedes alongside another woman. She was allegedly set on fire at her in-laws’ residence on August 21 and later died from her injuries.
In a video, Nikki can be seen happily driving a car with a woman beside her who was recording her. Nikki is seen reacting to the camera, and then she takes the phone and starts making a reel while driving.
Nikki and her sister Kanchan became part of the same family after marrying into it in December 2016. Nikki was married to Vipin, while Kanchan tied the knot with his brother, Rohit. According to their family, Nikki endured continuous harassment for dowry after her marriage, despite already having given her in-laws substantial gifts, including a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold, and cash. The demands didn’t stop there; her in-laws allegedly pressured her for an additional Rs 36 lakh.
The sisters also ran a beauty parlour together, which they actively promoted on Instagram and YouTube. One of their channels has since gained over 58,000 followers. It was on this Instagram account that the now-heartbreaking video of Nikki in the Mercedes video was shared.
Greater Noida Dowry Case Updates
1. A woman named Nikki from Sirsa in Greater Noida was allegedly burnt alive for dowry on August 21. Two videos have surfaced, one shows her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and beating her, while the second shows Nikki sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries.
2. The victim’s son told reporters that he witnessed the incident firsthand, describing how his mother was brutally beaten before being set on fire.
3. Vipin Bhati was arrested and shot in the leg after he attempted to snatch a policeman's gun and escape, according to senior officials.
4. Nikki's family members claimed the accused began demanding more dowry two years after the marriage, which led to tensions.
5. Kanchan, the victim's sister and also part of the same household, reportedly told police that family members hit Nikki on the head and threw acid on her after she refused to stop uploading videos.
6. Both Vipin and Rohit Bhati were unemployed and lived off their father's grocery shop, getting a high-end SUV, a Royal Enfield bike, nearly 500 gm of gold, and cash from their in-laws.
7. The accused and Nikki had a fight on August 21 after she insisted on reopening her parlour business.
8. Vipin Bhati and his family were reportedly against Nikki running a parlour, which contributed to the conflict.
9. During interrogation, the accused reportedly showed no remorse and stated he didn’t want his wife uploading videos on social media.
10. Noida police arrested Nikki's brother-in-law on Monday in connection with the case.
11. The victim's father-in-law was also arrested later, becoming the fourth person taken into custody.