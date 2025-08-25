Greater Noida Dowry Case: An older video of Nikki Bhati, the victim in the Greater Noida dowry case, has gone viral on social media following her tragic death. In the video, Nikki, 28, is seen riding in a Mercedes alongside another woman. She was allegedly set on fire at her in-laws’ residence on August 21 and later died from her injuries.

In a video, Nikki can be seen happily driving a car with a woman beside her who was recording her. Nikki is seen reacting to the camera, and then she takes the phone and starts making a reel while driving.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan became part of the same family after marrying into it in December 2016. Nikki was married to Vipin, while Kanchan tied the knot with his brother, Rohit. According to their family, Nikki endured continuous harassment for dowry after her marriage, despite already having given her in-laws substantial gifts, including a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold, and cash. The demands didn't stop there; her in-laws allegedly pressured her for an additional Rs 36 lakh.

The sisters also ran a beauty parlour together, which they actively promoted on Instagram and YouTube. One of their channels has since gained over 58,000 followers. It was on this Instagram account that the now-heartbreaking video of Nikki in the Mercedes video was shared. Greater Noida Dowry Case Updates 1. A woman named Nikki from Sirsa in Greater Noida was allegedly burnt alive for dowry on August 21. Two videos have surfaced, one shows her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and beating her, while the second shows Nikki sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries.