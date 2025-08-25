Greater Noida Dowry Case: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday reportedly stated that Nikki Bhati was allegedly murdered by her husband and other family members for posting short videos on Instagram and asking to reopen a beauty parlour that she operated earlier. The remarks from police came after interrogating the accused, who also stated that he had “no remorse” for the death of his wife, reported the Hindustan Times. Vipin Bhati, the accused, was shot in the leg on Sunday while attempting to flee from police custody. The police officials stated that the accused was shot after he tried to snatch a police pistol in an attempt to escape.

Dowry murder case latest updates:

- After the victim's brother-in-law, police also arrested the deceased's father-in-law, making it the fourth arrest in the case.

- Noida police on Monday arrested Nikki's brother-in-law in connection with the case.

- Police reportedly informed that the accused, during interrogation, revealed that he had no remorse for the incident, adding that he did not want his wife to upload videos on the social media platforms.

- Vipin Bhati and his family members were against the idea of the victim's running a parlour business, leading to the escalation.

- The police also revealed that the accused and Nikki had a fight on August 21 after she persisted over the demands of reopening the parlour business, reported the Hindustan Times.

- Kanchan, the victim's sister, who is also married in the same household, reportedly told police that the family members hit Nikki on the head and even threw acid on her after she denied their directions to not upload videos.