Delhi-NCR Rains: Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, which is likely to continue for the rest of the day. The rainfall provided relief from the heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. The continuous rainfall has led to waterlogging in several key areas of the national capital, leading to inconveniences for the residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions over the next few days. It further advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.
Delhi-NCR weather: These areas received rain
While providing details, the weather department stated that several regions, including Noida, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and Lodi Road, witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.
It further stated that other areas such as Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar, and Deramandi are also expected to receive rainfall for the next few days. The IMD stated that apart from rainfall, several areas are also set to witness thunderstorms and strong surface winds.
Apart from affecting the vehicular movement, the continuous rainfall is also likely to affect flight services in Delhi. SpiceJet airlines has advised all the passengers to stay updated and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconveniences. “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airline stated on X.
The IMD stated that the residents of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are likely to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.