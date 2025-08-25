A grim case of suicide has surfaced in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a school lecturer set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire on Friday. The woman named Sanju Bishnoi took an extreme step, allegedly due to harassment for dowry by her husband and in-laws. While the toddler died on the spot, Sanju died during the treatment on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at her residence in Sarnada village of Dangiyawas police station area in Jodhpur. According to a report by NDTV, Sanju came back from her school in the afternoon, poured petrol on herself and her daughter, and set themselves on fire.

During the incident, neither the husband nor the in-laws were in the house. After she set themselves on fire, smoke was spotted emanating from the house by the neighbours, who immediately informed the police and the family.

The family and police reached the spot but the toddler had died since then. Sanju was alive but was in severe burn condition. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died the next day during the treatment.

The police recovered a purported suicide note. In the note, Sanju alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and husband for dowry. The body was handed over to Sanju's parents after the post-mortem, following which the mother and daughter were cremated.