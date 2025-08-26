Trump tariff on India news: US President Donald Trump is set to implement an additional 25 per cent tariff on products from India, according to a draft notice published by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday. Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a measure to "punish" the continnious purchase of the Russian oil. If the latest notice come into effect, it means Indian goods would face a massive 50 per cent tariff in the United States.

“To effectuate the President’s Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025 (Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation), which imposed a specified rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India, the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined that appropriate action is needed to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) as set out in the Annex to this notice,” read the draft notice.

When will Trump's 50 per cent tariff comes into effect? As per the notice, the increased taxes would hit Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.” However, Indian products will be exempt from the new 50 per cent tariff if they were “already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to US Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85”.

"The duties set out in the Annex to this document are effective with respect to products of India that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025," read the draft notice.

Read Full statement here What PM Modi's said on Trump's tariff The notice came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", remarks coming two days before the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods kick in.

Without taking names, PM Modi asserted that politics in the world now largely revolves around economic interests, where everyone is concerned about just themselves, even as he pushed for swadeshi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi. "In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers, and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But your interests will never be harmed," PM Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, said while addressing a large gathering in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad city.

August 27 is the Trump administration-set deadline for the imposition of 50 per cent American tariffs on goods from India to its key export market. ALSO READ: Why Trump Hit India With 'Aggressive Economic Leverage' Over Russian Oil Trade? JD Vance Explains | Watch Trump's tariff on India Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July plus an unspecified penalty, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, over India's imports of Russian oil. The secondary tariffs will come into effect from August 27.