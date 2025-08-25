Joy Banerjee, the Bengali actor-turned politician passed away on Monday morning after battling Pneumonia and diabetes. As per a News18 report, Joy’s health took a toll in the last few days. He passed away at a private hospital near the bypass in Kolkata. He was also the former husband of Trinamool councillor Anan Banerjee.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Illegal Buildings: MCG Plans Bulldozer Action In Big Crackdown Against 500 Properties | Full Details

About Joy Banerjee

Joy Banerjee was born on May 23, 1963. He began his movie career with Nimalur Banabas (1982). He starred opposite Debashree Roy in the movie directed by Bidesh Sarkar.

He was greatly praised for his performance in Chopper (1987), directed by Nabyendu Chatterjee. Joy then starred in Hirak Jayanti (1990). The film was a huge box office success.

ALSO READ: UP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bijnor, Other Districts | Check Forecast

After gaining much success in the film industry, Joy Banerjee turned to politics. He was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Birbhum. He stood opposite current MP and Tollywood actress Shatabdi Roy.