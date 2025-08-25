- By Nidhi Giri
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
UP Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rain in more than 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, there may be light rain at some places in Lucknow and surrounding districts, but there is no possibility of heavy rain for the next four-five days.
According to Atul Kumar, there will be heavy rains in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur on Monday. Apart from this, there is a forecast of thunderstorms and heavy rain along with strong winds in the western districts as well.
Heavy Rain Warning In THESE UP Districts Today
An alert of moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms in more than 35 districts. Agra saw cloudy conditions on Monday morning. The city witnessed drizzle on Sunday night which brought relief from humidity.
ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Rates On All Lines From Today; Check Revised Slabs
Uttarakhand Weather Update
Meanwhile, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand on Monday. An orange alert has been issued in all these districts. In the remaining districts too, there is a possibility of lightning and very heavy rain at some places.
ALSO READ: Gurugram Illegal Buildings: MCG Plans Bulldozer Action In Big Crackdown Against 500 Properties | Full Details
Dense clouds continue to prevail in Uttarakhand and heavy rains have been lashing most of the areas. However, the rain may slow down a bit in some areas from Tuesday.