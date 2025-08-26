- By Nidhi Giri
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
UP Weather: Monsoon has once again become active in multiple Uttar Pradesh districts since the last two days. The effect is more visible in the Terai and southern areas of the state. In these areas, moderate and heavy rains were witnessed. Meanwhile, it has been drizzling in Lucknow since Tuesday morning, bringing much needed relief from the humidity.
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will weaken again in the entire state from Tuesday. There are chances of sporadic rains for the next four to five days. On Monday, rain activity was reported in 30 districts of the eastern and Terai region of the state. An alert for moderate to heavy rain has been issued in about 15 districts of eastern and western UP for the next two days.
ALSO READ: Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Drizzle, Heavy Rain Warning In Multiple States; Schools Closed In Himachal, Jammu
Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said that the effect of another weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal will be visible in the first week of September. There is a possibility of good rainfall across the state from September 1 to 10.
On Monday, Banda received the highest rainfall of 114.2 mm. Fatehpur received 101.6 mm, Chitrakoot 90 mm, Prayagraj 78.4 mm and Lucknow 72 mm rainfall was recorded.
ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused
Rain Alert In THESE Districts
According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for heavy rain in Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Ambedkarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Sambhal, Meerut and Badaun on Tuesday and Wednesday.