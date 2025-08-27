UER-2 Toll: After toll collection was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the Mundka-Bakkarwala plaza on Sunday, thousands of villagers from around 20 nearby villages staged a fierce protest, blocking the roads on Tuesday. The villagers are seeking exemption from the Urban Extension Road (UER-2) toll.

UER-2 Toll Rates The toll rates on UER-2 range from Rs 235 to Rs 2,260 depending on the type of vehicle. Rs 350 is charged for return journeys for light motor vehicles. These include cars, jeeps and vans. Meanwhile, a monthly pass can also be obtained at the same rate for residents within 20 km radius. All provisions, however, have failed to appease the villagers of Bakarwala, Mundka, Rani Khera, Rasoolpur, Madanpur and Dabas as they have termed it unaffordable.

What Authorities Said "Facilities are being provided to villagers in other places in India. Similarly, entry should be made free at UER-2 after checking the Aadhaar Card of people from nearby villages. In this regard, I will talk to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and MP Yogendra Chandolia. The NHAI officials have been asked to give free entry to the nearby villagers on UER until a permanent solution to the problem is found," said MLA Gajendra Daral, as quoted by jagran.com.

“The central government sets the rules for toll plazas. The decision about providing relief to the villagers will also be taken by the central government. No decision is taken at the local level in this regard,” said Akash Pahadi, Project Director UER-2.

On Tuesday, following the protest by the villagers, the toll plaza employees abandoned their posts and fled. After this, the villagers took control and declared it toll free. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the spot and are currently trying to pacify the villagers and restore order, jagran.com reported.

About UER-2 PM Modi inaugurated UER-2 on August 17. UER-2, also known as Delhi's third ring road, provides a boost to the regional connectivity in Delhi-NCR. UER-2 has cut the travel time between Noida and IGI Airport to just 20 minutes from two hours.