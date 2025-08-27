Mumbai Traffic Advisory: As the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin in Mumbai, traffic congestion is expected to occur at various locations in the city. In view of this, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory alerting commuters of restrictions and closures on key roads during processions.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Restrictions On THESE Routes

As per a Times Now Navbharat report, Chembur, Chunabhatti, Trombay, Mankhurd, Mulund, Sakinaka, MIDC, Kandivali, Goregaon, Santacruz, DN Nagar, and Sahar will face temporary restrictions on vehicular movement.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter these roads:

-Hemu Kalani Marg

-Gidwani Marg

-Ghatla Village Road

-Dr CG Marg

-Sion-Panvel Highway

-LBS Road

-JVLR Road

-Madh-Marve Road

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Road Closures And No-Parking Zones Announced

Multiple locations have been marked as no-parking zones while diversions have been implemented in other areas.

Roads near Devde Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Oshiwara Nala will remain completely closed during the immersion processions.

As per the advisory put out by the traffic police on Saturday, entry of heavy vehicles will not be allowed in South Mumbai. Meanwhile, the movement of light vehicles will be restricted on multiple routes.

Instructions have been issued for using the railway overbridges (ROBs). Any type of processions or halts are not allowed on ROBs. Additionally, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to cross an ROB at any given time. Activities like dancing and playing loudspeakers are banned on all ROBs.