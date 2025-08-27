- By Nidhi Giri
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Himachal Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh on a red alert for the next two days as heavy rain continues to batter the state.
Himachal Weather Update: Road Connectivity Severely Hit
Roads connecting Kullu and Mandi have been damaged due to landslides. The main highways and alternate roads are shut.
Mandi and Kullu witnessed clear skies on Wednesday. However, the district officials are still on high alert due to rising water levels and possibility of landslides.
Himachal Weather Update: IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alerts
While Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts are under a red alert, a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 28. A similar alert is in place for Shimla and Mandi on August 29.
For August 30 and 31, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan have been placed under an orange alert. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an orange alert on August 31.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former CM Jairam Thakur said that the Chamba region has been cut off from the rest of the country.
"The whole state has been affected by the disaster. Chamba district has been cut off from the rest of the country for the past 4 days. There is no network there, the roads have been damaged, and many houses have been washed away. Damage is also occurring in Kangra and Una districts," said former CM Jairam Thakur, as quoted by news agency ANI.
"The current government should make efforts to save people's lives... Himachal has been ruined since CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government was formed. Due to the disaster, Himachal Pradesh has been set back by many years," added Thakur.