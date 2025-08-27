Himachal Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh on a red alert for the next two days as heavy rain continues to batter the state.

Himachal Weather Update: Road Connectivity Severely Hit

Roads connecting Kullu and Mandi have been damaged due to landslides. The main highways and alternate roads are shut.

Mandi and Kullu witnessed clear skies on Wednesday. However, the district officials are still on high alert due to rising water levels and possibility of landslides.

Himachal Weather Update: IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alerts

While Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts are under a red alert, a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 28. A similar alert is in place for Shimla and Mandi on August 29.