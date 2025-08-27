- By Nidhi Giri
Delhi News: A teenager was caught following a six-hour hunt after he allegedly ran over a 32-year-old man, dragging his body for 600 meters in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area.
The victim, identified as Sujeet Mandal, was taken to Burari Hospital by locals but succumbed to his injuries, said the Delhi Police.
The police apprehended the teenager with the help of the car’s registration number, CCTV footage from the area and mobile tracking.
The hit and run incident took place on August 23. The boy was driving the car at high speed near a PVC pipe factory. As per a News18 report, an eyewitness made efforts to stop the car by signalling at the boy but to no effect.
Hareshwar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North District, said that the victim was hit by a red car around 7 PM near his workplace. "Despite knowing that the injured person was stuck beneath the vehicle, the offending driver stopped for a while and then drove on," said the official, as quoted by the news agency ANI.
What NCRB Data Says On Hit-And-Run Deaths
As per the NCRB data, from 2018-2022, 245,000 people have died in hit-and-run cases. However, just 33,212 cases led to convictions. The survivors in such cases also represent approximately 18 per cent of all roadway deaths.