Delhi News: A teenager was caught following a six-hour hunt after he allegedly ran over a 32-year-old man, dragging his body for 600 meters in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area.

The victim, identified as Sujeet Mandal, was taken to Burari Hospital by locals but succumbed to his injuries, said the Delhi Police.

The police apprehended the teenager with the help of the car’s registration number, CCTV footage from the area and mobile tracking.

The hit and run incident took place on August 23. The boy was driving the car at high speed near a PVC pipe factory. As per a News18 report, an eyewitness made efforts to stop the car by signalling at the boy but to no effect.