Viral Video: When it comes to creative tricks, Indians never fail to surprise. From hiding money in rice containers to tucking away valuables in old boxes, the tradition of 'secret storage hacks' has always been part of our households. Now, one woman’s unique idea of keeping jewellery safe has gone viral and it’s leaving the internet both shocked and amused. In the viral video, shared on X by Shivani Sahu, the woman demonstrates how she hides her gold ornaments inside a simple household tool.

She takes a floor wiper, removes the wooden handle, slips her gold jewellery into the shallow part of the wiper, and then fixes it back to its original shape. Once done, she casually places the wiper in the bathroom corner like it belongs there.

Explaining the hack, she says, “If you are going away from home for a few days, simply keep this (wiper) in the bathroom. If a robber attempts to rob your home, they will be unable to locate anything because we have hidden the valuables in the toilet. The robber will not suspect that we have hidden the valuables in the bathroom.”