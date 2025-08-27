- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Viral Video: When it comes to creative tricks, Indians never fail to surprise. From hiding money in rice containers to tucking away valuables in old boxes, the tradition of 'secret storage hacks' has always been part of our households. Now, one woman’s unique idea of keeping jewellery safe has gone viral and it’s leaving the internet both shocked and amused. In the viral video, shared on X by Shivani Sahu, the woman demonstrates how she hides her gold ornaments inside a simple household tool.
She takes a floor wiper, removes the wooden handle, slips her gold jewellery into the shallow part of the wiper, and then fixes it back to its original shape. Once done, she casually places the wiper in the bathroom corner like it belongs there.
Explaining the hack, she says, “If you are going away from home for a few days, simply keep this (wiper) in the bathroom. If a robber attempts to rob your home, they will be unable to locate anything because we have hidden the valuables in the toilet. The robber will not suspect that we have hidden the valuables in the bathroom.”
ALSO READ: Monkey Snatches Bag With Rs 80,000 Cash In UP, Showers Money From Tree In Viral Video
Watch The Viral Video:
दीदी ने वीडियो बनाया, अब वीडियो वायरल हो गया। सारे चोरों ने तो देख लिया। 😂 pic.twitter.com/8F0YNkJJlv— Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) August 26, 2025
The video shared yesterday garnered 216k views from people online. The out-of-the-box jugaad has divided the internet, some calling it genius, others joking that now even thieves have learned a new hiding spot. One user wrote, "Didi ne yeh vediochor logon keliyebanayahai." "That's why my Viper keeps disappearing repeatedly! I request the thief brother to check and pick up the Viper. Neither will your hard work go to waste nor will I suffer any loss," a second user wrote.
ALSO READ: 18-Month-Old Baby Recites Capitals Of Multiple Countries, Internet Can’t Believe His Memory | Viral Video
"Didi, aap doctor ko dikhao or dawaijaldishuru karo," wrote a third user. "Very few jewellery items can be kept in this; it's better to tie all the ornaments in a polythene and flush them down the toilet commode," added a fourth user. "What a foolish woman she is, gold means Lakshmi, and she’s saying to hide that Lakshmi in something used for cleaning the floor and keep it in the toilet/bathroom," added another user.