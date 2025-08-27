The project, to be set up at Kotwal Guda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will cover nearly 35 acres and feature a man-made lake designed to replicate a beach atmosphere. Officials say the facility will be developed under a public-private partnership with an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore. Construction is expected to start this December, as per a News 18 report.

Hyderabad News: For years, Hyderabadis have travelled to Andhra Pradesh’s Suryalanka Beach to experience the sea. That weekend ritual may soon change, as Telangana has cleared plans to develop the city’s first artificial beach.

What The Beach Will Offer

The artificial beach will not just be a stretch of sand. The government envisions it as a large-scale leisure and adventure hub.

Hyderabad Artificial Beach: Key Attractions Planned Include

Floating villas and star-category hotels

Adventure sports like bungee jumping, sailing, skating and even winter sports

Family-friendly areas with parks, cycling tracks and playgrounds

Entertainment zones such as theatres, food courts, decorative fountains and a modern wave pool

Officials believe the destination will give residents a complete weekend getaway without leaving the city.

Government’s Tourism Push

According to Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, the detailed project report has been finalised. He revealed that international firms have already shown interest in investing beyond the initial budget.

Ramesh Reddy added that Telangana’s untapped tourism potential exceeds Rs 15,000 crore, spanning heritage sites, eco-tourism and forts. The artificial beach, he said, would serve as a flagship project, putting Hyderabad on the global tourism map.

Why Kotwal Guda?

The chosen site lies close to the Outer Ring Road, ensuring connectivity and space for expansion. Officials emphasised that environmental considerations would be prioritised during construction.

If the project is executed as planned, Hyderabad will no longer be seen as a landlocked city without a seafront. Instead, it could soon boast of a one-stop destination blending relaxation, adventure and luxury.