- By Ridam Sharma
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganesh Chaturthi have always been a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival, celebrated across India. This year is no different, from bringing the Ganpatti idol home to pandal hopping, the 10-day-long festival is a one-of-a-kind cultural experience of devotion, art, and community spirit. Therefore, if you are also looking to visit these larger-than-life pandals of Ganesh Mahotasav, we have got you covered. Here is a list of 11 famous Lord Ganesh’s pandals across India that are a must-visit to witness a breathtaking view of history, art and crowd of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi, based on information available from multiple online sources like travel sites, magazines, yearly media coverage and more.
List Of 11 Famous Ganesh Pandals In India To Visit During Ganesh Chaturthi:
1. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai
As the name suggests, the most famous Ganpatti Pandals in India, Lalbaugcha Raja, is located in Lalbaug, Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic Ganesh pandals in India. It has been around since 1934 and is famous for its grand Lord Ganesh idol, famously known as Navasacha Ganpati, believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes. The pandal witnesses over a million visitors each year during this 10-day festival, with queues often stretching for hours.
2. Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is one of the oldest sarvajanik pandals of India, built in 1896. It is situated in Pune and is all about a gigantic Lord Ganesha idol, which is known to be the most expensive in India. Festivities here are vibrant, with big queues, grand aartis, and positivity.
3. Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli, Mumbai
Mumbaicha Raja pandal in Ganesh Galli, Mumbai, is regarded as one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai, which was started by mill workers in 1928. This pandal is popular for its traditional idols with social messages. The pandal is all about imaginative themes and art.
4. Kasba Ganpati, Pune
Kasba Ganpati pandal in Pune is famously known as Manache Pahile, which means the closest to the heart. The Kasba Ganpati is also significant in history due to its origin of the sarvajanik Ganesh festival started by Lokmanya Tilak. The God Ganesh idol here is a perfect epitome of Tradition and cultural heritage of the festivities of Marathi devotion.
5. Khairtabad Ganesh Pandal, Hyderabad
Hyderabad's biggest Ganesh pandal in Khairtabad is known for its giant idols, such as a close to 100-foot-high deity one year, made of clay using organic colours. It is the cultural best of Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and attracts mammoth crowds.
6. Girgaumchya Raja, Girgaum, Mumbai
Located in the Girgaum region, this pandal is also referred to as the "King of Girgaum." This pandal is famous for its artistic idols, which tend to be more theme-based in a creative sense, having a balance of local Maharashtrian traditions with Gujarati and Marwari influences. It's a centre of vibrant cultural activities at the time of the festival.
7. GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, Kings Circle, Mumbai
GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati pandal in Mumbai is famous for being the wealthiest Ganesh idol in India. This pandal's idol is adorned with gold, silver, and other precious gemstones. The idol is only worshipped for five days and then immersed in the water body.
8. Dharampeth Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, Nagpur
The largest Ganesh pandal in Nagpur, set up nearly 60 years back, is known for unique designs wherein several small idols constitute the giant Ganesh idol statue. The God Ganesha idol here is smaller in size compared to Pune or Mumbai pandals, but it is still a major cultural activity in the city.
9. Nashik Cha Raja, Nashik
Found in Nashik's Ghankar Lane, this pandal is the city's pride of Ganeshotsav celebrations. Although it is not that large or big compared to others, it is still an area of devotion and communal activity in Nashik during the 10-day festival.
10. Andhericha Raja, Mumbai
Andhericha Raja pandal in Mumbai is worldwide famous for its innovative theme-based decorations. Many devotees love this pandal for its creative and innovative presentations during the festival.
11. Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai
Khetwadi Ganraj pandal, also in Mumbai, is known for its big and beautiful sculpted lord Ganesh. This pandal has won several awards, thanks to its artistry and commitment to cultural heritage.
The above-listed 11 famous Lord Ganesh pandals all around India are all about rich heritage and a strong sense of devotion, artistry, and community spirit that make Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations worthwhile. Each of these pandals has its own charm, history, and festive atmosphere that adds a traditional flair to India's most cherished festivals across the nation.