Ganesh Chaturthi have always been a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival, celebrated across India. This year is no different, from bringing the Ganpatti idol home to pandal hopping, the 10-day-long festival is a one-of-a-kind cultural experience of devotion, art, and community spirit. Therefore, if you are also looking to visit these larger-than-life pandals of Ganesh Mahotasav, we have got you covered. Here is a list of 11 famous Lord Ganesh’s pandals across India that are a must-visit to witness a breathtaking view of history, art and crowd of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi, based on information available from multiple online sources like travel sites, magazines, yearly media coverage and more.

List Of 11 Famous Ganesh Pandals In India To Visit During Ganesh Chaturthi: 1. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai As the name suggests, the most famous Ganpatti Pandals in India, Lalbaugcha Raja, is located in Lalbaug, Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic Ganesh pandals in India. It has been around since 1934 and is famous for its grand Lord Ganesh idol, famously known as Navasacha Ganpati, believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes. The pandal witnesses over a million visitors each year during this 10-day festival, with queues often stretching for hours.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is one of the oldest sarvajanik pandals of India, built in 1896. It is situated in Pune and is all about a gigantic Lord Ganesha idol, which is known to be the most expensive in India. Festivities here are vibrant, with big queues, grand aartis, and positivity.

3. Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli, Mumbai Mumbaicha Raja pandal in Ganesh Galli, Mumbai, is regarded as one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai, which was started by mill workers in 1928. This pandal is popular for its traditional idols with social messages. The pandal is all about imaginative themes and art. 4. Kasba Ganpati, Pune Kasba Ganpati pandal in Pune is famously known as Manache Pahile, which means the closest to the heart. The Kasba Ganpati is also significant in history due to its origin of the sarvajanik Ganesh festival started by Lokmanya Tilak. The God Ganesh idol here is a perfect epitome of Tradition and cultural heritage of the festivities of Marathi devotion. 5. Khairtabad Ganesh Pandal, Hyderabad Hyderabad's biggest Ganesh pandal in Khairtabad is known for its giant idols, such as a close to 100-foot-high deity one year, made of clay using organic colours. It is the cultural best of Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and attracts mammoth crowds.