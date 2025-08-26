10 Famous Lord Ganesha Temples In India: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is one of India's most anticipated festivals, which is celebrated with immense joy and devotion in devotion to Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity and the remover of obstacles. Mumbai serves as the epicentre of the annual gatherings of millions of devotees who come to offer prayers, candies and flowers to Bappa. Among its many attractions, the magnificent “Lalbaugcha Raja” pandal and Siddhivinayaka temple attract thousands of devotees who line up in long lines to see the famous idol.

However, beyond this well-known festival, India is home to several other stunning and historic Ganesha temples with spiritual, cultural and historical significance. These temples tell stories about Lord Ganesha's centuries-old miracles and legends in addition to their magnificent architecture. Visiting these sacred Ganesha temples on or after Ganesh Chaturthi enhances the celebrations' spiritual content and fortifies the ties that bind followers to their cherished god.

In this article, we have listed some of the famous Lord Ganesha’s temples across India with their history, temple’s features and how to reach them. 1. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai Famous Ganesha temples in India (Image: Instagram) Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most well-known Ganesha temples in India, which was constructed in 1801 by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil. The temple is well-known for its exquisite idol of Lord Ganesha made of black stone with a slanted trunk. The temple is thought to grant its devotees their wishes. Situated in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, it is conveniently reachable from all areas of the city by local buses, trains and taxis.

2. Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Pune Famous Ganesha temples in India (Image: Instagram) One of Pune's most popular shrines, this temple was constructed more than 100 years ago by a sweet maker named Dagdusheth Halwai. During festivals, the 7.5-foot-tall idol is embellished with priceless jewels and gold. The temple is easily accessible by road and rail from Pune Station and is situated close to Shaniwar Wada.

3. Dodda Ganpati Temple, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru Famous Ganesha temples in India (Image: Temples in Karnataka) Famous for its huge monolithic idol of Ganesha, the Dodda Ganpati Temple is situated on Bull Temple Road. The idol is roughly 18 feet tall and 16 feet wide. Constructed in the 16th century during Kempegowda I's rule, the temple is conveniently accessible from Bengaluru City Railway Station and Majestic Bus Stand.

4. Ganpatipule Temple, Ratnagiri Famous Ganesha temples in India (Image: Sansthan Sreedev Ganpatitule) This 400-year-old temple on the beautiful scenic Konkan coast is special because it is believed that the idol is self-manifested (naturally appeared). Its charm is enhanced by the fact that it faces the sea directly. About 25 kilometres separate Ganpatipule from Ratnagiri; both private and public transportation can get there by road.

5. Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, Jaipur Moti Dungri temple (image: Motidungri.com) This temple was constructed in the 18th century by Seth Jai Ram Paliwal and is situated at the base of Moti Dungri Fort. Every day, thousands of devotees flock here to worship the idol, which is regarded as extremely powerful. The airport and Jaipur Junction provide easy access to the temple, which is located in the centre of Jaipur.

6. Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Ranthambore Trinetra Ganesha Temple (Image: Ranthambore National Park) The only temple in India where Lord Ganesha and his whole family are worshipped is the Orangetra Ganesh Temple. The idol, which has three eyes (Trinetra), was constructed in the 13th century by King Hammir Dev Chauhan. It is located inside Ranthambore Fort and can be reached from Sawai Madhopur via road transportation or a quick hike.

7. Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple (Image: Canva) This temple is renowned for its self-manifested (naturally appearing) idol, known as Swayambhu, which is said to enlarge annually. It is situated 11 kilometres from Chittoor town and has good bus and train connections. It was constructed in the eleventh century by the Chola King Kulothunga Chola I.

8. Mahavinayaka Temple, Odisha Mahavinayaka Temple (Image: X/@boomshankar) Located in Chandikhole, Jajpur district, this temple is one of the oldest Ganesha temples and is believed to have been built in the 12th century. The fact that five deities are worshipped in one sanctum makes it special. The temple is accessible by road and is roughly 60 kilometres from Cuttack.

9. Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Madhya Pradesh Khajrana Ganesh Temple (Image: MPdmc.com) Rani Ahilyabai Holkar constructed this temple in the 18th century. This idol, which is thought to be highly auspicious for wish fulfilment, is constructed from a mixture of limestone, jaggery and holy soil. It is conveniently accessible by taxi, bus, and local transportation from Indore.