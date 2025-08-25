- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganpati Bappa WhatsApp Status Video: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most beloved and widely observed festivals, particularly in Maharashtra, for 10 days. Each year, millions of devotees lavishly, joyfully and fervently welcome Lord Ganesha into their pandals and homes. The most well-known of all the festivities is Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, which draws thousands of worshippers from all over the nation. Long lines form just to see this famous idol, which is thought to grant the desires of everyone who prays earnestly. Today, Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal and lord ganesha’s idol were opened for devotees.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 26 and 27 August, and preparations are already in full swing. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. According to history, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi as a public festival was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the late 19th century, with the aim of uniting people and spreading cultural pride. Since then, the festival has grown into a nationwide event celebrated with devotion, music, dance and colourful decorations.
Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals, but also about spreading happiness and positivity. From eco-friendly idols to beautiful decorations, every home and pandal is filled with devotion. With the rise of social media, people now love sharing Ganpati Bappa status videos and wishes with friends and family. These videos make it easier to spread festive vibes on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, connecting devotees everywhere and keeping the spirit of Lord Ganesha alive.
Ganpati Bappa Free Status Videos To Share On Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook
Video credit: Reel/The Daily Jagran
This Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrate the divine presence of Lord Ganesha by sharing beautiful Ganpati Bappa status videos with your friends and family. Easily download them for free and spread joy, positivity, and festive vibes across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Let every share remind us of Bappa’s blessings of wisdom, happiness, and prosperity.