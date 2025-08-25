Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is around the corner and the preparations are underway in full swing. The auspicious Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom and prosperity. Every year, the festival is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm, with devotees preparing their homes and community pandals with grandeur and devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states. The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated this year?

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense cultural, spiritual and social significance. Devotees bring Lord Ganesha into their homes and worship him for 10 days. Besides, Ganesha idols are installed at beautifully decorated pandals and the Ganesha temples like Siddhi Vinayak Temple and Lalbaugcha Raja Temple in Mumbai also get a makeover during Ganeshotsav. People offer prayers, sing devotional songs and immerse themselves in joyous processions. Know Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date, history and significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date As per Drikpanchang.com, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, which is, Wednesday. This day will see a major celebration with devotees offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings for prosperity, wisdom and success. The festival symbolises the removal of obstacles and new beginnings and will be celebrated with great fervour across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.

Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols are carried out in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes or the sea. Ganesh Chaturthi In India (Image Credits: Canva) Ganesh Chaturthi History And Significance Historically, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi traces back to the Maratha Empire, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj promoted it to foster unity and devotion. Later, during the British Raj, Lokmanya Tilak transformed Ganesh Chaturthi into a public celebration to unite people and inspire the freedom movement.