Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the venerated god of knowledge, prosperity and good fortune. This sacred day is observed on the Chaturthi tithi (fourth day) of the Bhadrapada month in the Shukla Paksha. Before starting any new endeavour, it is customary to worship Lord Ganesha because it is believed that his blessings provide the courage, insight and clarity you need to overcome challenges and succeed. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will start on August 27 and end with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony on September 6.

Check out all the significant details about Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals below:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date And Time

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date falls on 27th August 2025, Wednesday. Chaturthi tithi begins at 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025 and ends at 03:44 PM on 27th August 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh Muhurat

The Mahdyahna Shubh Muhurat to perform Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 puja is from 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM.

The city-wise shubh muhurat to perform Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 are as follows:

11:21 AM to 01:51 PM - Pune

11:05 AM to 01:40 PM - New Delhi

10:56 AM to 01:25 PM - Chennai

11:11 AM to 01:45 PM - Jaipur

11:02 AM to 01:33 PM - Hyderabad

11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Gurgaon

11:07 AM to 01:42 PM - Chandigarh

10:22 AM to 12:54 PM - Kolkata

11:24 AM to 01:55 PM - Mumbai

11:07 AM to 01:36 PM - Bengaluru

11:25 AM to 01:57 PM - Ahmedabad

11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Noida

ALSO READ: Kalank Chauth 2025: Date, Timings To Avoid Moon Sighting, Significance, Story And Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and the arrival of Bappa on the earth for 10 days. (Image Source: Canva)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance

The lively 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity and the remover of obstacles. It starts in Bhadrapada on the fourth day of the waxing moon. Anant Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day of Bhadrapada's bright half marks the end of the festival. During this festival which represents new beginnings and fresh starts, followers of Lord Ganesha ask for his blessings for success, prosperity, and wisdom.