- By Kashish Rai
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the venerated god of knowledge, prosperity and good fortune. This sacred day is observed on the Chaturthi tithi (fourth day) of the Bhadrapada month in the Shukla Paksha. Before starting any new endeavour, it is customary to worship Lord Ganesha because it is believed that his blessings provide the courage, insight and clarity you need to overcome challenges and succeed. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will start on August 27 and end with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony on September 6.
Check out all the significant details about Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals below:
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date And Time
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date falls on 27th August 2025, Wednesday. Chaturthi tithi begins at 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025 and ends at 03:44 PM on 27th August 2025.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh Muhurat
The Mahdyahna Shubh Muhurat to perform Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 puja is from 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM.
The city-wise shubh muhurat to perform Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 are as follows:
11:21 AM to 01:51 PM - Pune
11:05 AM to 01:40 PM - New Delhi
10:56 AM to 01:25 PM - Chennai
11:11 AM to 01:45 PM - Jaipur
11:02 AM to 01:33 PM - Hyderabad
11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Gurgaon
11:07 AM to 01:42 PM - Chandigarh
10:22 AM to 12:54 PM - Kolkata
11:24 AM to 01:55 PM - Mumbai
11:07 AM to 01:36 PM - Bengaluru
11:25 AM to 01:57 PM - Ahmedabad
11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Noida
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and the arrival of Bappa on the earth for 10 days. (Image Source: Canva)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance
The lively 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity and the remover of obstacles. It starts in Bhadrapada on the fourth day of the waxing moon. Anant Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day of Bhadrapada's bright half marks the end of the festival. During this festival which represents new beginnings and fresh starts, followers of Lord Ganesha ask for his blessings for success, prosperity, and wisdom.
Hindu legend suggests that Goddess Parvati gave life to a clay figure made of sandal paste to create Lord Ganesha. The head of a baby elephant was used to appease Parvati after Lord Shiva decapitated Ganesha. Lord Shiva proclaimed that Ganesha, who represents strength, knowledge, and wisdom, would be worshipped before other gods. Grand processions, neighbourhood get-togethers, and prayers are held to commemorate this festival, which demonstrates devotion and cultural pride. Installing Ganesha idols in homes and public areas, devotees carry out rites and ask for his blessings for wealth and contentment.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals
The priest uses sacred mantras to bring the idol to life at the start of the worship, which is followed by a "pranapratistha" bath of sandalwood paste and kumkum. Devotees offer customary homages such as coconut, jaggery, durva grass, red flowers, and modak, a confection made from coconut and jaggery, as this ritual brings the deity to life. It is said that these offerings will bring good fortune and please the Lord.
The 21 durvas and 21 modaks needed for the puja are meticulously prepared and presented to the deity. The air is filled with the sweet scent of durva grass and modaks, which create a sacred atmosphere. Devotees immerse themselves in Lord Ganesha's divine presence by singing devotional songs and chanting mantras. During the ten-day celebration, the community, family, and friends gather to celebrate in the presence of the Lord.
With lavish processions and celebrations, the festival comes to a close with the 'visharjan' ceremony, in which the idols are submerged in water. Special sweet dishes like kudumu, panakam, vadapappu and chalividi are made for the puja in Andhra Pradesh, along with idols made of plaster of Paris and turmeric. Devotees pray for Lord Ganesha's return the following year as they bid the idols farewell, bringing with them the memories of the joyous festivities. A moving reminder of life's impermanence and the value of letting go is provided by the visarjan ceremony.