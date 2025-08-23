Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025 or Gowri Habba is a significant festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati. It is mainly celebrated in South India on Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya. On this sacred event, married women observe this vrat to seek long life for their husbands and prosperity and success in their families. Additionally, young girls observe this vratam in hopes of getting a perfect life partner. In North India, this festival is celebrated as Hartalika Teej in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. During this time, people honour Goddess Gauri's journey to her parents' home and Lord Ganesha's visit to bring her back to Kailasha. This year, Swarna Gowri Vratam 2025 date falls on 26th August.

Check out all the significant details about Gowri Habba 2025 date, time, significance and Swarna Gowri Vratham Puja Vidhanam below: Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025: Date And Time This year, Swarna Gowri Vratam 2025 or Gowri Habba 2025 date falls on 26th August, Tuesday. Tadige tithi begins at 12:34 PM on 25th August 2025 and ends at 01:54 PM on 26th August 2025 according to the Panchangam.

Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025: Significance Swarna Gauri Vratam or Gowri Habba is an important Hindu festival honouring Goddess Parvati, who is Lord Shiva's consort. The word "Swarna" means gold, "Gauri" refers to Parvati, and "Vratam" means fast. This special day is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. According to legend, Goddess Parvati performed strict austerities to win Lord Shiva's love, and her devotion eventually led to their marriage. Women observe this fast to seek blessings for a happy marriage, prosperity and good health.

Swarna Gowri Vratham or Gowri Habba is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati. (Image Source: Canva) By observing Swarna Gauri Vratam, women can receive the blessings of fertility, good fortune and happiness in their marriages. Unmarried women fast and pray to Goddess Parvati for a devoted husband like Lord Shiva. This sacred festival is additionally believed to bring wealth, well-being and spiritual growth. According to legend, even a dry tree can become green after observing this powerful Vrata, showing the transformative power of devotion and faith.

Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025: Puja Vidhanam To start the Swarna Gowri Vratam or Gowri Habba Puja Vidhanam, a clay idol of Goddess Gauri is set on a silver or copper plate filled with rice. Additionally, a small pyramid made from turmeric paste is also established. Women offer flowers, leaves, kumkum, turmeric powder and a 16-line Gejjevastra to the Goddess. They also worship a thread dyed with turmeric powder, tying 16 knots and securing it on their right hand.