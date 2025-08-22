Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is just around the corner and is set to be celebrated on 26th August 2025. This sacred festival is observed as Ganesh Utsav every year for 10 days, starting on the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi tithi and ending on Bhadrapada Chaturdashi. Before Ganesh Chaturthi, individuals bring home the magnificent idols of Ganpati Bappa, marking his arrival in their homes. For the period of 10 days, devotees wholeheartedly worship Lord Ganesha and perform various significant rituals.

According to the principles of Vastu Shastra, selecting the right Ganesha idol for the home is highly important to maintain good fortune, positivity and prosperity in the home. According to Vastu, many pointers must be considered to choose the correct Ganpati Bappa Murti for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. Below, we have curated a list of the top 5 vastu tips that must be kept in mind before bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha to your house:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Vastu Tips To Consider Before Purchasing Ganesha Idol 1. The Trunk Of Lord Ganesha Should Be On The Left Side While bringing Ganesha idol for home, make sure that the trunk of Lord Ganesha falls on the left side. Ganpati with a trunk on his left side is known as Vakratunda. According to the principles of Hinduism and Vastu Shastra, this form is considered to be highly auspicious for worshipping at home and invites abundance, prosperity, peace, family harmony and success. A Ganpati idol with a trunk on the right side is more appropriate to worship at public places and temples, as it represents a strong energy.

2. Choose The Appropriate Colour According to the principles of Vastu, it is highly auspicious to bring red, orange and yellow coloured idols of Lord Ganesha at your home. A Ganpati idol with these warm and vibrant colours is believed to invite utmost fortune, prosperity, wisdom and abundance to your doorstep.

3. Make Sure The Mouse Is Crafted On The Ganesha Idol According to the Hindu beliefs, mouse or Mushak is the vahan or vehicle of Lord Ganesha. The spiritual significance of the Mushak is that it symbolises control over one’s ego and desires. Additionally, it is highly auspicious to bring home an idol where Lord Ganesha is present with his vahan. Make sure that the carving of the mouse is clear on the Ganpati idol.

Choosing the right Ganpati idol for home that aligns with the Vastu principles ensures success, abundance and good fortune. (Image Source: Canva) 4. Choose An Idol Where Ganesha Is Holding Prasadam In One Hand To receive the blessings of material wealth, success and strength, one must purchase an idol of Lord Ganesha where he is holding prasadam in one of his hands. This not only brings success to your doorstep but also ensures that all the necessities in your home are in abundance.

5. Choose The Right Posture These days, there are various beautiful Ganesha idols depicting Lord Ganesha in different postures. You can choose the correct posture of Lord Ganesha with you connect the most or according to the desire you wish to manifest. Lord Ganesha idol with sitting posture in Sukhasana represents serenity, purity and happiness. You can choose such an idol as it is considered the most auspicious for home worship. Additionally, the standing or dancing posture of Lord Ganesha, known as nritya Ganpati, represents a strong energy and a call for significant action.

Devotees must always choose the right Ganpati idol for their homes in line with the atmosphere which they wish to create in their homes. Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta, or the remover of obstacles, and bringing his idol at home for Ganpati Utsav puja is considered highly rewarding for spiritual and material growth.