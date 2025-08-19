Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity and the remover of obstacles, is honoured on Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025, a highly respected Hindu festival. Celebrated on the fourth day of the bright half of Bhadrapada, it commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, which is thought to have taken place on a Monday at noon under the Leo ascendant and Swati star. Before beginning any ritual, devotees worship Lord Ganesha in order to obtain his blessings for prosperity and success. The festival, also called Vinayak Chaturthi, is widely celebrated and represents spiritual development, fresh starts, and the overcoming of challenges.

Check out all the significant details about the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date, and other significant rituals associated with the Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 festival below: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 26th Or 27th August, When Is Vinayaka Chaturthi? Check Correct Date According to the Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date is 27th August 2025. Chaturthi tithi begins at 01:54 PM on 26th August 2025 and ends at 3:44 PM on 27th August 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh Muhurat To Perform Puja On Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 The Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Shubh Muhurat is from 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM, which is the Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat. Devotees can perform the Ganpati Sthapana and Vinayaka Chaturthi puja during these auspicious hours.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth, symbolising new beginnings and spiritual growth, marked by idol installation, puja and visarjan rituals. (Image Source: The Daily Jagran) Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance And Rituals Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and wealth and the remover of obstacles, is honoured during the vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Celebrated for ten days during the month of Bhadrapada, it honours the birth of Lord Ganesha and represents fresh starts, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. In order to promote unity and national pride during colonial times, Lokmanya Tilak encouraged public celebrations in the late 19th century, which is when Ganesh Chaturthi history began. Today, it's a celebration of unity, creativity, and devotion.

The rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi are steeped in tradition and spirituality. Idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and public pandals, decorated with flowers and art. Daily pujas and aartis are performed, accompanied by devotional songs and recitations. Offerings of modak, laddoos, and fruits are made to the deity, while families and teachers share stories of Lord Ganesha's virtues and sing bhajans together. These rituals bring people closer to the divine and foster a sense of community.