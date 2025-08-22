Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date falls on 26th August 2025 this year. As a part of the festivities, devotees bring and establish Lord Ganesha idols in their homes for 10 days. A ritualistic worship of the deity is additionally performed to mark his arrival and seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings for success and prosperity. According to the principles of Vastu Shastra, it is highly important that one chooses the right colour of Ganpati idol for the home. Each auspicious colour of the Ganesha Murti exudes a particular energy.

Below, we have listed the 5 most auspicious Ganesha idol colours that you can surely consider to bring home this Ganesh Chaturthi to receive the unending grace of Bappa. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Most Auspicious Colours Of Lord Ganesha Idols For Home 1. Red Or Vermillion Colour A red coloured idol of Lord Ganesha is considered highly auspicious and represents the vibrant energy, power and passion of Bappa. Individuals who wish to improve their leadership skills, desire to grab a significant position or wish to grow in their career can purchase red coloured Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Orange Or Yellow Orange or yellow coloured idols of Lord Ganesha represent wisdom, insight and spiritual growth. Individuals who wish to progress in their spiritual journey, attain enlightenment and improve their knowledge or wisdom must purchase a yellow coloured Ganesha Murti during this Ganesh Utsav.

3. White Colour A white coloured idol of Ganpati Bappa is believed to represent calm, purity and peace. It is also a representation of Lord Ganesha’s role as Vighnaharta - the remover of obstacles. Devotees who are undergoing significant challenges in their life and putting a lot of hard work and still not getting any results must bring home a white coloured Ganesha idol this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

4. Green Colour A green coloured Ganesha idol represents harmony, abundance and growth. The devotees who wish to manifest growth in their life in terms of career and finances must bring home a green coloured idol of Ganpati Bappa. Devotees can choose the most auspicious colours for Lord Ganesha idols based on their desires and the atmosphere they wish to create in their home. 5. Pink A pink-coloured idol of Lord Ganesha represents compassion, affection and love. Devotees who wish to manifest true love in their lives and want to marry their desired partner must bring home and worship a pink coloured idol of Lord Ganesha.

Devotees must choose the right colour of the Ganesha idol based on their desires and wishes. Worshipping these magnificent Lord Ganesha idols with faith and serving the Lord with devotion during the 10 days of Ganesha Utsav might help individuals materialise their deepest desires.