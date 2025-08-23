Kalank Chauth 2025, Patthar Chauth and Ganesh Chaturthi are observed on the fourth day of the bright half of the Bhadrapada month. This day is considered auspicious and is believed to produce great outcomes. Across the nation, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, observe vratas and plan auspicious occasions. As this day is also known as Kalank Chaturthi, moonsighting is considered to be auspicious on this day as it is thought to bring shame and unfounded accusations. Since Lord Krishna is said to have been cursed for looking at the moon on this day, many people refrain from doing so to avoid negative outcomes. This year, Kalank Chaturthi will be observed on 26th and 27th August 2025.

Check out all the significant details about the date, timings to avoid moonsighting on Kalank Chaturthi, significance and rituals associated with this day below: Kalank Chauth 2025: Date This year, Kalank Chauth 2025 will be observed for two days - 26th August 2025, Tuesday and 27th August 2025, Wednesday. Kalank Chauth 2025: Timings To Avoid Moon Sighting Timings to avoid moonsighting for Kalank Chauth on 26th August 2025 is from 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM. Timings to avoid moonsighting on 27th August 2025 is from 09:28 AM to 08:57 PM. Kalank Chauth 2025: Significance The Kalank Chaturthi Vrat is a potent ritual that removes the negative effects of evil forces and produces favourable outcomes. It is believed to stop stigmatising incidents that make devotees' lives more difficult. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe the vrat with ultimate devotion in order to prevent unfavourable outcomes.

ALSO READ: Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Puja Vidhanam Of Gowri Habba Kalank Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Moonsighting is avoided on this day. (Image Source: Canva) A curse from Lord Ganesha is said to be the reason why seeing the moon is forbidden on this day. The term "Patthar Chauth" comes from the practice of people throwing stones to ward off the negative effects of accidentally seeing the moon. The significance of Ganesh Chaturthi has increased as more people turn to worshipping Lord Ganesha in order to protect themselves from the unfavourable effects of seeing the moon.

Kalank Chauth 2025: Story According to legend, the moon once boasted about how beautiful it was and made fun of Lord Ganesha's enlarged belly and crooked trunk. Lord Ganesha was furious and cursed the moon with tuberculosis, saying that anyone who saw it on this day would be stigmatised. The moon nearly perished as a result of the curse's severe defect. The moon was told by a group of gods to worship Lord Shiva, who was pleased with its devotion and saved its life by placing it on his forehead. The legend explains why it is forbidden to see the moon on Kalank Chauth and why it is so important to worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva on this day.