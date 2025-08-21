Radha Ashtami 2025 Date: The appearance day of Goddess Radha Rani, known as Shri Radhashtami is celebrated with utmost reverence on the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. According to the sacred Hindu scriptures, Goddess Radha Rani is considered as the manifestation of Lord Krishna’s powers. She is the “Alhadani Shakti” of Lord Shri Krishna. As per the Braj Rasiks and Vaishnavas, Shrimati Radha Rani is no different from Lord Krishna and even possesses more beauty, compassion and powers than the Supreme Lord. She is the daughter of King Vrishabhanu and Queen Kirtida, and worshipped as the consort of Lord Shri Krishna. This year, Radha Ashtami 2025 Date is 31st August 2025.

Check out all the significant information about Radha Ashtami Vrat 2025 date, significance and other important details below:

Radha Ashtami 2025 Date

Radha Ashtami 2025 Date falls on 31st August 2025. Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami begins on at 10:46 PM on August 30, 2025 and ends at 12:57 AM on September 01, 2025.

The Radha Ashtami 2025 Madhyahna Muhurat falls from 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM on 31st August 2025.

ALSO READ: 51 Unique Hindu Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Radha Rani

Radha Ashtami commemorates the birth anniversary of Shrimati Radha Rani, the consort and Alhadini Shakti of Lord Krishna. (Image Source: ISKCON Noida)

Radha Ashtami 2025 Significance And Celebrations

The sacred Hindu texts suggest that King Vrishabhanu found Shrimati Radharani floating in a vibrant golden lotus with Sahastra or 1000 petals during the Brahma Muhuratam, when he was having snan in the river Yamuna. This divine event is commemorated on the sacred day of Radha Ashtami Mahotsav. Shrimati Radha Rani is worshipped the goddess of love and compassion, and is the one who even attracts Lord Krishna. Shrimati Radha Rani holds the utmost love and devotion towards Lord Krishna and in turn, Lord Krishna worships Shri Radha Rani.