Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most lively and vibrant festivals celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra. This year, the ten-day festival begins on August 27th and fills homes and streets with joy, colour and devotion. Families start preparing days ahead by cleaning, decorating and setting up beautiful altars to welcome Lord Ganesha. Idols of the Lord Ganesha are lovingly brought home and each day is filled with prayers, aartis and offerings. Traditional sweets and snacks are made in abundance but nothing is more special than Modak, Ganesha’s favourite.

Soft, sweet and richly filled, Modak is offered as Prasad and enjoyed by everyone. It’s more than just a dessert; it’s a symbol of love and devotion. Here, we've compiled a simple recipe of traditional Ukadiche modak that you can easily prepare at home to make your festivities more delicious.

2 cups of rice flour, 4 teaspoons of glutinous rice flour, 2 cups of water, a pinch of salt, 2 teaspoons of ghee, 2 cups of shredded coconut, 2 cups of jaggery, 4 tablespoons of poppy seeds, cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts and raisins

Ukadiche Modak Recipe

Step 1: First, thoroughly combine the rice flour and glutinous rice flour, then sift the mixture two or three times.

Step 2:Bring the water to a boil while adding a pinch of salt and one teaspoon of ghee. Carefully stir in the flour mixture by ensuring there are no lumps.

Step 3: Once mixed, cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for around ten minutes.

Step 4: In a pan, gently roast the poppy seeds until they are a light brown. Next, add the shredded coconut and jaggery by mixing everything well.

Step 5: Finally, stir in the cardamom powder, roasted cashews and raisins to complete the stuffing.

Step 6: Dampen your hands with water and a bit of oil, then knead the ukad into a smooth, soft dough.

Step 7: Take small sections of the dough, form them into little cups and fill with your stuffing.

Simple modak recipe to try at home (Image Credits: Canva)

Step 8: Gently fold the edges over the filling to create the traditional modak shape, sealing it neatly at the top.

Step 9: Keep the finished modaks covered with a damp cloth so they don't dry out.

Step 10: In a steamer or idli cooker, heat about an inch of water. Place a small pot inside, then top it with a strainer or small plate.

Step 11: Lay a banana leaf on the strainer and carefully arrange the modaks, making sure there is space between them.

Step 12: Steam the modaks for ten minutes over a medium flame. They're now ready to be served.

Tips To Make Delicious Modak

1. Knead the dough until it's soft and smooth, not sticky.

2. Always keep your hands damp while shaping the modaks to prevent the dough from cracking.

3. Use fresh banana leaves during steaming to stop the modaks from sticking.

4. Steam them over medium heat to maintain their delicate texture.