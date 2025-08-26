Ganpati Mantras For Ganesh Chaturthi: The vibrant 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began on August 26th. On the auspicious occasion, people welcome the idol of god Ganesha into their homes, marked by celebration, lots of sweet indulgence, dancing, and singing. People also chant Ganesh mantras to embrace the wisdom and good vibes of the festivities. Later, on the 11th day (or 5th, 7th as per devotees), known as Anant Chaturdashi, Ganpati Visarjan takes place, which is the immersion of the Lord Ganpati’s idol in a body of water.

Lord Ganesh is also known as the remover of obstacles, which translates to Vighnaharta in Hindi.LOrd Ganpati is the lord of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. He is the first one to be worshipped in any ceremony or new venture. People offer bhog to the idol of lord Ganesha and chant mantras and aarti during the celebrations. Chanting Ganesha mantras is one of the most holy things to do on the sacred occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Therefore, to win over obstacles, to bring positivity, wisdom and success in your life, here is a list of more than 50 powerful Lord Ganesha mantras to chant on Ganesh Chaturthi or whenever you feel low for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

50+ Powerful Lord Ganesha Mantras To Chant During Ganesh Chaturthi For Peace And Prosperity:

1. Om Gan Ganapataye Namah

2. Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

3. Om Gajananaya Namah

4. Om Vighneshwaraya Namah

5. Om Sumukhaya Namah

6. Om Ekadantaya Namah

7. Om Kapilaya Namah

8.Om Gajakarnaaya Namah

9. Om Lambodaraya Namah

10. Om Vikataaya Namah

11. Om Vighna Nashanaya Namah

12. Om Dhoomravarnaya Namah

13. Om Bhalachandraya Namah

14. Om Gajavaktraya Namah

15. Om Vinayakaya Namah

16. Om Namaste Ganapataye Twameva Pratyaksham Tatvamasi

17. Tvameva Kevalam Kartasi

18. Tvameva Kevalam Dhartasi

19. Tvameva Kevalam Hartasi

20. Tvameva Sarvam Khalvidam Brahmasi

21. Tvam Sakshadatmasi Nityam

22. Ritam Vachmi Satyam Vachmi

23. Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah

24. Om Siddhivinayakaya Namah

25. Om Buddhi-Praday Namah

26. Om Ridhi-Siddhi Samyutaya Namah

27. Om Shubh-Labhaya Namah

28. Gam – Ganesha’s seed sound

29. Gam Ganapataye Namah

30. Om Gam Ganapataye Swaha

31. Gam Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varada Sarva Janamme Vashamanaya Swaha

32. Om Herambaya Namah

33. Om Ucchishta Ganapataye Namah

34. Om Skandagrajaya Namah

35. Om Vakratundaya Namah

36. Om Pingakshaaya Namah

37. Om Akurthaaya Namah

38. Om Namo Bhagavate Gajananaya

39. Om Vighnarajaya Namah

40. Om Kshipra Prasaday Namah

41. Om Kshipra Siddhi Vinayakaya Namah

42. Om Avighnamastu

43. Shuklambaradharam Vishnum, Shashivarnam Chaturbhujam, Prasannavadanam Dhyayet, Sarva Vighnopashantaye

44. Agajanana Padmarkam Gajananam Aharnisham, Anekadantam Bhaktanam Ekadantam Upasmahe

45. Gajananam Bhutaganadi Sevitam Kapittha Jambu Phalcharu Bhakshanam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam Namami Vighneshwara Pada Pankajam

46. Om Balachandraya Namah

47. Om Haridra Ganapataye Namah

48. Om Modakpriyaya Namah

49. Om Chintamani Ganeshaya Namah

50. Om Srishtikartre Namah

51. Om Lokarakshakaya Namah

52. Om Anantaya Namah

53. Ganapati Bappa Morya

54. Mangal Murti Morya

55. Om Vighneshaya Varadaya Gauriputraya Dheemahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat – A Ganesha Gayatri mantra

You can also use these God Ganesh's mantras as captions to share Ganesh Chaturthi video statuses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Chanting Lord Ganesha's mantras with utmost devotion on Ganesh Chaturthi will bring positivity, peace and inner power into your lives. From wisdom to power to fight challenging situations in life, or growth in your professional and personal life, these powerful mantras are known to bring positive change to your life. This Ganesh Chaturthi, chant these mantras with pure intentions for peace and prosperity in life and do let us know which of these mantras will be a part of your prayers this year at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?