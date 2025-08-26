- By Ridam Sharma
Ganpati Mantras For Ganesh Chaturthi: The vibrant 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began on August 26th. On the auspicious occasion, people welcome the idol of god Ganesha into their homes, marked by celebration, lots of sweet indulgence, dancing, and singing. People also chant Ganesh mantras to embrace the wisdom and good vibes of the festivities. Later, on the 11th day (or 5th, 7th as per devotees), known as Anant Chaturdashi, Ganpati Visarjan takes place, which is the immersion of the Lord Ganpati’s idol in a body of water.
Lord Ganesh is also known as the remover of obstacles, which translates to Vighnaharta in Hindi.LOrd Ganpati is the lord of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. He is the first one to be worshipped in any ceremony or new venture. People offer bhog to the idol of lord Ganesha and chant mantras and aarti during the celebrations. Chanting Ganesha mantras is one of the most holy things to do on the sacred occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Therefore, to win over obstacles, to bring positivity, wisdom and success in your life, here is a list of more than 50 powerful Lord Ganesha mantras to chant on Ganesh Chaturthi or whenever you feel low for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.
50+ Powerful Lord Ganesha Mantras To Chant During Ganesh Chaturthi For Peace And Prosperity:
1. Om Gan Ganapataye Namah
2. Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada
3. Om Gajananaya Namah
4. Om Vighneshwaraya Namah
5. Om Sumukhaya Namah
6. Om Ekadantaya Namah
7. Om Kapilaya Namah
8.Om Gajakarnaaya Namah
9. Om Lambodaraya Namah
10. Om Vikataaya Namah
11. Om Vighna Nashanaya Namah
12. Om Dhoomravarnaya Namah
13. Om Bhalachandraya Namah
14. Om Gajavaktraya Namah
15. Om Vinayakaya Namah
16. Om Namaste Ganapataye Twameva Pratyaksham Tatvamasi
17. Tvameva Kevalam Kartasi
18. Tvameva Kevalam Dhartasi
19. Tvameva Kevalam Hartasi
20. Tvameva Sarvam Khalvidam Brahmasi
21. Tvam Sakshadatmasi Nityam
22. Ritam Vachmi Satyam Vachmi
23. Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah
24. Om Siddhivinayakaya Namah
25. Om Buddhi-Praday Namah
26. Om Ridhi-Siddhi Samyutaya Namah
27. Om Shubh-Labhaya Namah
28. Gam – Ganesha’s seed sound
29. Gam Ganapataye Namah
30. Om Gam Ganapataye Swaha
31. Gam Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varada Sarva Janamme Vashamanaya Swaha
32. Om Herambaya Namah
33. Om Ucchishta Ganapataye Namah
34. Om Skandagrajaya Namah
35. Om Vakratundaya Namah
36. Om Pingakshaaya Namah
37. Om Akurthaaya Namah
38. Om Namo Bhagavate Gajananaya
39. Om Vighnarajaya Namah
40. Om Kshipra Prasaday Namah
41. Om Kshipra Siddhi Vinayakaya Namah
42. Om Avighnamastu
43. Shuklambaradharam Vishnum, Shashivarnam Chaturbhujam, Prasannavadanam Dhyayet, Sarva Vighnopashantaye
44. Agajanana Padmarkam Gajananam Aharnisham, Anekadantam Bhaktanam Ekadantam Upasmahe
45. Gajananam Bhutaganadi Sevitam Kapittha Jambu Phalcharu Bhakshanam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam Namami Vighneshwara Pada Pankajam
46. Om Balachandraya Namah
47. Om Haridra Ganapataye Namah
48. Om Modakpriyaya Namah
49. Om Chintamani Ganeshaya Namah
50. Om Srishtikartre Namah
51. Om Lokarakshakaya Namah
52. Om Anantaya Namah
53. Ganapati Bappa Morya
54. Mangal Murti Morya
55. Om Vighneshaya Varadaya Gauriputraya Dheemahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat – A Ganesha Gayatri mantra
You can also use these God Ganesh's mantras as captions to share Ganesh Chaturthi video statuses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.
Chanting Lord Ganesha's mantras with utmost devotion on Ganesh Chaturthi will bring positivity, peace and inner power into your lives. From wisdom to power to fight challenging situations in life, or growth in your professional and personal life, these powerful mantras are known to bring positive change to your life. This Ganesh Chaturthi, chant these mantras with pure intentions for peace and prosperity in life and do let us know which of these mantras will be a part of your prayers this year at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?