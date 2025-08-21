Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bhog: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated across India, with great pomp and enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27, that is, Wednesday, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month. The festival worships Lord Ganesha and spans 10 to 11 days, concluding with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is incomplete without grandeur decorations, devotionals and festive processions, as well as without the favourite foods of Lord Ganesha, which are offered as bhog to the deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi’s traditional bhog is the centre of the celebrations, as it is made with love and devotion, which are believed to please the deity and invoke his blessings for health, wealth, and happiness. From modak to motichoor laddoo, these traditional Ganesha prasad are not just delicacies, but they have a unique symbolism that has been followed for generations, adding fervour to the festival with their distinct flavours and tastes. Here are nine traditional bhogs that are offered to Ganpati Bappa to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Traditional Bhogs For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Modak This is one of the most popular bhogs offered to Lord Ganesha. Also known as Ukadiche Modak, the traditional modak is a sweet steamed dumpling made of rice flour and stuffed with coconut, jaggery and dry fruits. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 26th Or 27th August, When Is Vinayaka Chaturthi? Know Correct Date Puran Poli Puran Poli is served to Lord Ganesha as a prasad on Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a flatbread made of all-purpose flour or maida. It is also stuffed with a sweet filling of cooked chana dal flavoured with jaggery. Motichoor Laddoo Motichoor Laddoo is a popular traditional Ganesha offering that is made using gram flour or besan, semolina, saffron/edible colour, sugar syrup and ghee/oil. It provides a melt-in-the-mouth experience and is easy to make. Shrikhand This is a sweet delight that is made using hung curd, sweetened with sugar or jaggery and saffron. It is a popular delicacy that is popular in Gujarati and Maharashtrian cuisine and is offered to Ganpati Bappa along with other sweets.

Coconut Laddoo Coconut Laddoo is a famous Ganesh Chaturthi bhog that is offered to Lord Ganesha and is made with desiccated coconut, khoya, cardamom powder, ghee and powdered sugar. Patholi Made with rice flour with a filling of jaggery and fresh coconut, Patholi is a steamed delight that is one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite foods. The uniqueness of the dish is that these rolls are steamed using fresh turmeric leaves.

Karanji It is a sweet, deep-fried dish that is offered to Lord Ganesha and looks similar to Gujiya. It is made with all-purpose flour and the stuffing contains desiccated coconut, sooji, sugar and dry fruits. ALSO READ: Bhadrapada Month 2025: List Of Vrat And Tyohar; Krishna Janmashtami, Goga Navami, Pithori Amavasya, Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, More Coconut Barfi Just as the name suggests, this barfi is made of coconut and is offered as bhog to Lord Ganesha. For the coconut barfi, all you need is desiccated coconut, condensed milk, green cardamom, rose water, ghee, sugar and full cream milk.