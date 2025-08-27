Hyderabad Viral News: An incident of street harassment in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills has come to light after a video of three youths misbehaving with women went viral on social media. The video, filmed by a couple travelling in a car, shows the men following two women on a two-wheeler and attempting to touch them with a peacock feather.

The incident took place near Neeru’s signal in Jubilee Hills. Aniketh Shetty, who was driving his car with his wife, noticed the youths on a motorcycle tailing the women. One of the pillion riders repeatedly tried to touch the women inappropriately with a peacock feather.

ALSO READ: Indian Cities With The Most Traffic: Know Where Delhi And Bengaluru Rank Shetty slowed down his vehicle, rolled down the window and shouted at the miscreants, asking why they were teasing the women. His wife, who was recording the entire scene, stated that she had captured the bike’s registration number on camera and would alert the police.

Hyderabad Harassment Viral Video Later, Shetty posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), urging the police to take action. In his post, he expressed anger over the behaviour of the men and said he was too shaken by the incident. He added that he might have confronted the men more aggressively if his wife had not been with him.

Hyderabad Viral Video: Police Response Soon after Shetty’s post gained attention, Cyberabad Traffic Police responded, assuring strict action against the culprits. Madhapur Police later confirmed that all three accused had been identified and apprehended. A suo motu case was registered and further investigation is under way.