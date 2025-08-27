- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hyderabad Viral News: An incident of street harassment in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills has come to light after a video of three youths misbehaving with women went viral on social media. The video, filmed by a couple travelling in a car, shows the men following two women on a two-wheeler and attempting to touch them with a peacock feather.
The incident took place near Neeru’s signal in Jubilee Hills. Aniketh Shetty, who was driving his car with his wife, noticed the youths on a motorcycle tailing the women. One of the pillion riders repeatedly tried to touch the women inappropriately with a peacock feather.
ALSO READ: Indian Cities With The Most Traffic: Know Where Delhi And Bengaluru Rank
Shetty slowed down his vehicle, rolled down the window and shouted at the miscreants, asking why they were teasing the women. His wife, who was recording the entire scene, stated that she had captured the bike’s registration number on camera and would alert the police.
Hyderabad Harassment Viral Video
Later, Shetty posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), urging the police to take action. In his post, he expressed anger over the behaviour of the men and said he was too shaken by the incident. He added that he might have confronted the men more aggressively if his wife had not been with him.
Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865@CPHydCity @hydcitypolice— Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) August 25, 2025
These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way pic.twitter.com/pqtOdnSKTr
The clip shows the bikers pretending innocence before speeding away. However, the registration details and location were clearly captured on camera, which helped police track them down.
ALSO READ: Hyderabad Man Duped Of Lakhs After Intimate Call With 'Match' On Dating App; Here’s What Happened
Hyderabad Viral Video: Police Response
Soon after Shetty’s post gained attention, Cyberabad Traffic Police responded, assuring strict action against the culprits. Madhapur Police later confirmed that all three accused had been identified and apprehended. A suo motu case was registered and further investigation is under way.
Officials noted that Jubilee Hills, a busy part of Hyderabad, often sees large crowds and such acts of harassment create a serious safety concern for women. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report such behaviour immediately.