Hyderabad News: An intimate call with partner landed a 25-year-old into sexortion fraud, leading to a loss of nearly 2 lakh rupees. A man, who stripped naked on a video call for a woman he met on a dating app, fell prey to sexortion fraud.

The man lost Rs 1.7 lakh after the accused threatened him to leak his private videos. When the demand for money continued, the man narrated the case to the police after he got frustrated with the situation.

A 25-year-old man from Gachibowli met a woman named Varsa Rawat on a dating app. They matched on August 19 and started chatting on Instagram, later moving to WhatsApp. As their connection grew stronger, the conversation led to a video call on August 22, during which the man was allegedly coerced into compromising positions after the woman on the video call removed her clothes, Times of India reported.

The woman allegedly recorded his screen without telling him, and started blackmailing him for money, extorting 1.7 lakh rupees. “She accessed my social media contact list and threatened to circulate my intimate footage among friends and relatives unless I paid her money,” the victim was quoted as alleging in the report.

Scared of the consequences, the victim proceeded to transfer Rs 1.7 lakh in multiple transactions, as demanded by the fraudster. However, the demands for money did not stop with the accused continuing to ask for more money. Exhausted and frustrated, the victim approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police on Sunday.

The police have since registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act. Using the phone numbers, social media handles, and bank transactions provided, the police are currently working to track down the accused.