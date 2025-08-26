Noida Dowry Case: Vipin Bhati, the accused in the Greater Noida dowry case, was previously named in an assault FIR registered in 2024 for allegedly attacking a woman, officials said on Tuesday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the FIR was filed at the Jarcha police station. Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla stated that the investigation revealed Vipin had allegedly assaulted a woman named Preeti in an attempt to avoid controversy after his wife, Nikki, caught him red-handed with her.

Media reports suggest that last year, Nikki’s family caught Vipin driving in Delhi with another woman, confronted him, and even thrashed him on the road. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, previously alleged that Vipin had multiple relationships and was once found with another woman in Molarband, Delhi. She claimed Nikki had discovered his extramarital affair, which had led to growing tensions between the couple for more than a week.

1. Nikki Bhati’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that his seven-year-old grandson remains deeply traumatised by witnessing his mother being set on fire. He shared that the child often repeats the words, “They burnt my mother,” and breaks down in tears every evening. “I will raise him as best as I can,” Singh said, adding that the family constantly tries to console the boy, but his grief continues to haunt him.

2. Vipin, along with his mother, father, and brother (Kanchan’s husband), has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.



3. A new video has surfaced showing Nikki driving a Mercedes car. Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother, alleged that Vipin was demanding a Mercedes as dowry.

4. Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, said he had given her Rs 1.5 lakh to start a parlour, but Vipin continued demanding money. He added that Nikki was not even allowed to put up a signboard for her parlour.

5. Payla demanded bulldozer action against the accused, insisting that the house where Nikki was set on fire should be demolished.

6. On the issue of dowry, Payla said he gave in to demands due to community traditions and social pressures.

7. Police stated that Nikki wanted to restart her parlour with her sister, but Vipin and his family opposed it, leading to frequent fights. Vipin was also against her presence on Instagram.

8. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed condolences and said the commission would soon meet Nikki’s family. Earlier, NCW had written to the UP DGP seeking justice and demanded a detailed report within three days.

9. Vipin was arrested on Saturday, but on Sunday he tried to escape custody after snatching a gun from an inspector. He was shot in the leg by police and taken to hospital, where he showed no remorse, claiming Nikki had taken her own life.