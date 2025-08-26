Doda Flashfloods: Continuous heavy rains across Jammu on Tuesday triggered flashfloods in Doda district, causing landslides and mudslides across the region. Nearly a dozen houses and cowshed have also been damaged in Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri districts. Authorities have already issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

A portion of the Paddar road near Traith Nallah in the neighbouring Kishtwar district has been washed off due to the flashfloods. The Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda have also been closed. Traffic movement along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has aslo been suspended due to shooting stones.

Sudden flash floods reported a while back this morning at Honda Thatri, Gandoh and Bhalessa Region of Doda district in Jammu Kashmir.



Video By - Istyak Malik pic.twitter.com/3FpGeeWRCK — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) August 26, 2025 Earlier it was reported that a cloudburst has occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district resulting in massive flashfloods. However, Doda District Collector, Harvinder Singh, has denied reports of cloudburst, reported Hindustan Times. ALSO READ: More Cloudbursts To Hit Jammu And Kashmir? Authorities Issue Advisory Amid Intense Rain Forecast

According to the Union Minister Jitendra, who spoke to DC Harvinder Singh regarding the situation, a massive flashflood has been reported in Charwa area of Bhalessa in Doda district. "The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office," Singh said in a post on X.

#Doda:

Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh.



According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa.



So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported.



The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 26, 2025 While Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that no casualty has been reported so far in Doda, a report by AajTak stated that at least three people have died in the flashfloods. A Hindutan Times report stated that a girl has died after a house collapsed in Bhalessa due to the floods. Jammu witnessed heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Almost all the rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

#WATCH | Doda, Jammu and Kashmir | Continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has triggered landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, leading to the closure of several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway. pic.twitter.com/0EuHmW5XNu — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025 Water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark. The Tawi river has crossed the 20 feet danger mark in Udhampur district, while downstream in Jammu it is flowing currently below the alert level. Chenab is also flowing close to the warning level in Jammu. Basanter River in Samba also crossed the danger mark of 4.5 feet this morning. ALSO READ: J-K Weather Update: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood-Like Situation, Landslides; IMD Issues Orange Alert | Key Updates