The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued advisories after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for intense rainfall and the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas of the union territory during the next four days.

The advisories have been issued by the district administrations of Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar. The District Commissioners have advised precautionary measures, asking people to avoid venturing near nallahs, riverbanks, flood-prone, or waterlogged areas, keep emergency supplies ready and stay updated with official weather advisories.

The DCs have asked people to stay vigilant and prioritise personal and community safety at all times. According to the advisories, people should avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

ALSO READ: 'My Uncle Is Under Debris..' Tharali Cloudburst Survivor Recalls Horror As Many Still Trapped, Rescue Operations Underway | Watch

The residents living in vulnerable areas have been asked to identify safer locations and move there in consultation with the local authorities. Such residents have also been asked to stay away from landslide-prone zones, fast-flowing streams, and unstable slopes.

The Srinagar centre of the IMD has issued an alert for intense rainfall with the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and mudslides across Jammu and Kashmir, from August 23 to 27.

Accordingly, all the government departments have been asked to stay vigilant. Similarly, the field staff have been asked to stay at their headquarters and rush to assist in any contingency.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Two Missing After Flash Floods Hit Chamoli; Rescue Ops Underway

All the tehsildars have been instructed to be vigilant and report any loss of life and property immediately to the Deputy Commissioners' offices. The residents have been advised to contact the Police Control Room and the emergency response support system (ERSS).