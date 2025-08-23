Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Tharali in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, was left devastated late on Friday night after a cloudburst swept through the region, leaving one dead, several injured and others missing. Entire sections of the Chepdun market were flattened, houses buried and vehicles crushed under mounds of debris.

Rescue teams from the NDRF and ITBP rushed to the spot soon after being alerted. Officials said their priority was to clear debris, search for the missing and move survivors to safety. “The damage is widespread. Our teams are cutting through collapsed shops and broken structures to locate those still trapped,” one rescuer said, describing the situation as “chaotic but under control.”

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Two Missing After Flash Floods Hit Chamoli; Rescue Ops Underway Tharali Cloudburst: Eyewitness Accounts Of Survival Survivors narrated the terrifying moments when water and debris tore through the market. A rescued shopkeeper said, “All our shops were destroyed in the incident. Four of my family members were injured and taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh. My uncle, a retired army officer, is still missing under the rubble. I urge the authorities to bring him out.”

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | After being rescued, a victim of Tharali cloud burst incident says, "All of our shops were destroyed in the incident... Four of my family members were injured and brought to AIIMS in Rishikesh. The conditions are adverse, but the government and… https://t.co/LxkZD18kic pic.twitter.com/xaJHfgiSUn — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025 Another survivor added that around 30 to 35 people were stuck on a bridge as the waters surged. “One of my relatives died and we still haven’t found his body,” he said. Six of the injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for urgent treatment. In total, 11 people sustained injuries, officials confirmed.

Tharali Cloudburst: Market Reduced To Rubble Residents said Chepdun market, which was full of activity only hours before, was now unrecognisable. Shops were buried under debris, goods destroyed and roads blocked by mud and stones. “The scene in the morning was horrifying. The market we saw yesterday does not exist anymore,” a villager said.

Tharali Block Pramukh Praveen Purohit recalled receiving a call about the disaster while he was four kilometres away. “I rushed immediately, but by the time I reached, everything had collapsed. The destruction is massive,” he said. ALSO READ: Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR To See Drizzle; Heavy Rain In Himachal, Uttarakhand, UP And Rajasthan In Coming Days | Forecast Tharali Cloudburst: Rescue Efforts And Administration’s Response Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tewari confirmed that one woman lost her life in the incident. He said large parts of Tharali market, Kotdeep and nearby residential areas had been buried. “Our teams are on the ground and we are providing all necessary support. The rescue operation will continue until all areas are cleared,” he said.