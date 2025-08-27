Indian Cities With The Most Traffic: India has seen a significant growth in urbanisation across the nation in the past few years, which has resulted in a growing economy, thriving technology, and developing metropolitan cities. However, this rapid growth has also resulted in traffic jams. Recent world rankings have ranked some Indian cities among the worst for 10-km travel time, highlighting India's biggest challenge of traffic congestion faced by regular Indian commuters every day. To know more, here is a list of the top 10 Indian cities with the most traffic, according to the TomTom Traffic Index.

List Of Top 10 Indian Cities With The Most Traffic: World Rank City & State Average Travel Time per 10 km 2 Kolkata, West Bengal 34 min 33 s 3 Bengaluru, Karnataka 34 min 10 s 4 Pune, Maharashtra 33 min 22 s 18 Hyderabad, Telangana 31 min 30 s 31 Chennai, Tamil Nadu 30 min 20 s 39 Mumbai, Maharashtra 29 min 26 s 43 Ahmedabad, Gujarat 29 min 3 s 50 Ernakulam, Kerala 28 min 30 s 52 Jaipur, Rajasthan 28 min 28 s 122 New Delhi 23 min 24 s Source: TomTom Traffic Index. Which Indian City Faces the Most Traffic? 1. Kolkata, West Bengal Kolkata faces the most traffic in India and the second-most in the world, with an average speed of 34 minutes 33 seconds per 10 km. The reason for the high ranking of Kolkata goes to its narrow roads, high vehicle-to-road ratio, and densely packed commercial areas of the city, which make driving a nightmare here. However, strong public transportation and slow dispersion help to lessen the traffic.

2. Bengaluru, Karnataka India's Silicon Valley is ranked third globally, with 34 minutes 10 seconds per 10 km. All due to high rates of migration that have surpassed infrastructure development. With technology parks focusing on particular locations, peak-hour jams are common, which also affect productivity and work-life balance in the city.

3. Pune, Maharashtra Pune is also known for its rapidly growing IT and education sector, along with its long traffic congestion. The city ranks fourth in traffic worldwide. Commuters take approximately 33 minutes 22 seconds for each 10 km travelled. All because of old city roads and a lack of sufficient urban planning to accommodate its growing population.

4. Hyderabad, Telangana Previously famous for comparatively smoother journeys than Bengaluru, Hyderabad is currently ranked 18th in the world in traffic congestion. A person in Hyderabad spends an average of 31 minutes and 30 seconds for every 10 km, mainly because of fast population growth. Recent private car trends have elevated the issue. However, metro development has given some relief, but traffic is still significant near business centres.

5. Chennai, Tamil Nadu Ranking 31 in the world, Chennai takes 30 minutes 20 seconds for every 10 km. Its climatic conditions, along with heavy port-based logistics traffic, have landed the city on this list. Additionally, huge sections of arterial roads witness long queues of traffic during office hours.

6. Mumbai, Maharashtra Despite being India’s financial capital and its largest city, Mumbai is still in a better position on the list than other megacities like Kolkata or Bengaluru. Ranked 39th globally, and the average travel time in Mumbai is 29 minutes 26 seconds per 10 km. Overcrowded suburbs and heavy rainfall worsen the traffic here.

7. Ahmedabad, Gujarat Ahmedabad ranks at 43rd position internationally when traffic is in context. The city is a mix of old city congestion and outgrowing urban areas, resulting in unpredictable traffic movement. 8. Ernakulam, Kerala Eranakulam is a small city in Kerala, which ranks 50th on the world traffic scene. As an emerging commercial centre, its increasing car population has put pressure on the small road infrastructure. 9. Jaipur, Rajasthan The Pink City is at 52nd place in the world with a travel time of 28 minutes and 28 seconds for every 10 km. The unplanned growth and rising car population are major challenges for traffic control authorities.

10. New Delhi The national capital of India ranks at 122nd position globally in traffic congestion, which is way better than other megacities. The share of this low rank goes to Delhi Metro and broader roads. Here average travel time comes down to 23 minutes 24 seconds per 10 km, which highlights the key role of mass transport solutions.