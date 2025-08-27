- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- First corridor ready, set to open soon.
- Work will also take place on the second corridor.
- MP Arun Govil raised a demand.
Meerut’s first Metro corridor is ready and expected to begin operations soon, connecting Bhudbaral (Meerut South) to Modipuram. The second corridor, though still in the proposal stage, has not been scrapped and is expected to move forward in the coming years.
As part of the CM Grid Scheme, the width of Garh Road is being expanded, with a new divider and culverts under construction. The divider is being designed wide enough to accommodate Metro pillars in the future, while space is being left in the culverts for Metro-related cables.
ALSO READ: Greater Noida News: DM Plans Joint Team To Curb Illegal Sale Of Liquor, Tobacco; Strict Action Near Schools, Colleges
Several years ago, RITES Limited had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for two Metro corridors. The first ran from Partapur to Pallavpuram Phase-I via Begumpul, while the second was planned from Shraddhapuri Phase-II to Gokulpur village via Hapur Adda Chauraha.
Since the country’s first Regional Rapid Rail corridor was aligned with the first route, the Metro was integrated with the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. While the Rapid Rail will extend to Delhi, the Metro will operate only within Meerut, up to Bhudbaral.
For the second corridor, no new developments have been announced, but officials have confirmed that work is expected in the coming years. Recently, MP Arun Govil raised the demand for the second corridor before the Chief Minister and also proposed a third line, from Football Chowk to the Baghpat Road flyover.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru: NHAI To Build 18 FOBs For Two-Wheelers, Cycles Along STRR, Says Report
A revised DPR will now be required for the second corridor. Instead of the earlier plan from Shraddhapuri to Gokulpur, the route is now being considered from Begumpul to Gokulpur or beyond, with a connection to Begumpul ensured.