- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bengaluru News: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly constructing overbridges along the 80-kilometer stretch of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The officials stated that the authority will build the overbridges for two-wheelers, bicycles, and pedestrians, providing major convenience to thousands of commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion. They also stated that the authority is also planning to make similar overbridges in other parts of the city to boost the regional connectivity in the Silicon City.
While providing details, the officials stated that almost Rs 21 crore will be spent on the project, adding that the overbridges are likely to be completed within a year, reported the Deccan Herald. The STRR was built to ensure that long-distance commercial vehicles do not enter Bengaluru to cut the travel time significantly.
ALSO READ: Lucknow Traffic Advisory: Police Issue 10-Day Diversion Plan For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations; Key Routes To See Restrictions | Details
Apart from this, the project also reduced the traffic congestion due to less operation of the heavy vehicles. The ring road also provided a boost to the financial activities in Bengaluru and other nearby districts. While the stretch between Dobbspet and Hoskote is already operational, the stretch from Hoskote to the Tamil Nadu border is under construction, informed the officials.
They further stated that thousands of daily commuters and the businessmen of the areas will get benefits once the stretch becomes operational. "Many built-up areas have emerged around the STRR and a large number of residents rely on two-wheelers for daily travel. To address their needs, the NHAI has partnered with the traffic police to identify 18 locations for overbridges to ensure safer crossings and help reduce accidents," Project Director KB Jayakumar was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald.
ALSO READ: Telangana Weather: Heavy Rain To Hit Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Other Districts Tomorrow | Forecast
Earlier last month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government will announce several projects in the upcoming months to boost the regional connectivity in Bengaluru and other key cities of the state.