- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bihar Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that several districts of Bihar are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that along with rainfall, multiple districts are also set to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. It further stated that the continuous rainfall is expected to provide significant relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the rainfall is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in several key districts.
While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Khagaria, are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. It further stated that these districts are also likely to experience lightning and strong surface winds, leading to inconveniences to the residents.
However, the IMD stated that the southern and western parts of the state are not likely to witness rainfall for at least the next two to three days. It further stated that the residents of several districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Nawada, Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui, and Banka, are likely to witness clear skies for the next few days.
The IMD has advised the fishermen to follow the guidelines and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid any inconveniences. It also advised the farmers to take care of the Kharif crops, as the rainfall is likely to affect the crops' growth. It further stated that apart from Bihar, several other states, including Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assam, are also likely to witness rainfall.