Bihar Elections: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been refraining from campaigning in the assembly constituencies where the Congress and CPI are contesting against each other in a friendly fight. The Mahagathbandhan constituents- RJD, Congress, VIP and the Left parties (CPI/CPI-ML) - fielded candidates against each other in 12 constituencies.

Congress Vs CPI In 4 Constituencies There are four such assembly seats: Bachhwara, Karagahar, Rajapakar, and Biharsharif. In Karagahar and Rajapakar, the Congress won in the 2020 assembly elections. In Bachhwara, the CPI came in second place. In 2020, neither the Congress nor the CPI contested in Biharsharif. The RJD candidate secured over 66,000 votes, coming in second. This time, the RJD has not fielded a candidate in Biharsharif.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah's Big Statement On NDA Chief Minister Face: 'Nitish Kumar Is CM In Bihar...No Seat Vacant' | Video CPI state secretary Ramnaresh Pandey said that the Congress is acting unfairly by fielding candidates in seats claimed by the CPI, but the people are with them. Tejashwi Unlikely To Campaign On These Seats Sources said that both the Congress and the CPI have requested leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to campaign in these constituencies. However, Tejashwi has not yet given his consent. The RJD has instructed its local units to appeal for votes in favour of only one candidate after assessing the chances of victory.

Congress Vs RJD On Five Seats There is also a friendly contest between the Congress and the RJD in five assembly constituencies. These are: Narkatiaganj, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Vaishali, and Sikandra. ALSO READ: ‘Remote Control With BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Questions Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Role In NDA In the last election, the Congress came in second in these seats, but this time the RJD has also fielded its own candidates. Leaders of both parties are campaigning for their respective candidates in these areas. On Thursday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Sheikhpura. The RJD candidate from Sheikhpura, Vijay Yadav, was present on the stage. However, instead of the RJD candidate from Sikandra, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, the Congress candidate Vinod Chaudhary was called onto the stage. Gandhi appealed for his victory.

