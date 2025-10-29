Bihar Elections: The Bihar Assembly Elections battle heated up on Wednesday with political attacks and counter-attacks by the top poll champions - Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav. A day after the Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto ('Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran'), Shah and Yogi took charge to attack the Tejashwi-led side, while Gandhi made a comeback in poll-bound after a gap, following 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' over the SIR issue.

Here Are The Top Developments: 1. Shah, while addressing a rally in Darbhanga, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav, saying there was “no seat vacant". He asserted Nitish Kumar remains the chief minister in Bihar while Narendra Modi continues as the prime minister at the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at NDA rally in Siwan said before 2005, the slogan used to be of 'Sabka Saath, Lekin Parivaar ka Vikas', referring to 'Lalu famly'. "Now they want to increase mafia rule in Bihar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India will be free from Naxalism by March 2026. We want to develop all sections of the society," he added.

3. Gandhi at Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga said, "Amit Shah said there's a land shortage. If there's a land shortage, what land is being given to Adani for one rupee? Isn't that land belonging to a farmer from Bihar? When Ambani and Adani want land, they get it. When they have to snatch land from a farmer, they get it in two minutes. But when a farmer says that his child dreams of employment, Amit Shah says that there's no land in Bihar. I went to Dharavi (Mumbai). People from Bihar live there. They run small businesses. There's land worth lakhs of crores of rupees. All that land is being snatched away and given to Adani for development. This is what they call 'development'. Whatever is given to Adani and Ambani is called development. Their loans are waived as much as they need."

4. Tejashwi Yadav at Muzaffarpur rally said, "Tejashwi wants to end migration from Bihar and make Bihar crime-free and corruption-free. I want to make Bihar number one. But even after 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule and 11 years of Narendra Modi's rule, Bihar remains the poorest state in the country. Bihar has the highest unemployment, inflation, and migration. As soon as our government is formed, within 20 days, a law will be passed to provide a government job to every family that doesn't have a government job." 5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Darbhanga rally said, " The RJD released the manifesto for the elections and they have pledged a government job for every household in Bihar. Is this possible? Can't Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav practise politics of truth?... Why are they lying?"

6. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated, "The people of Bihar used to consider the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal a villain, but now even the Rashtriya Janata Dal has started considering him a villain. Even his son considers him a villain. They are not even giving Lalu Yadav a place in their manifesto. The people of Bihar already knew that Lalu Yadav is a villain, and now even the people of RJD and the Mahagathbandhan have started saying that Lalu Yadav is a villain."

7. Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru in Muzaffarpur said, "Our priority is to resolve Bihar's issues and all of our strength is being put into this. We will win and make Bihar better. Our alliance has clarity, unity, even with the CM's face and agenda for Bihar."

8. Madhya Pradesh CM and the BJP leader Mohan Yadav said, "Today I have come here to the Nathnagar assembly constituency in Banka district to hold an election rally in support of Mithun Yadav. The kind of response we are witnessing, based on that, I can say that an NDA government will be formed here. Mithun Yadav of the Lok Janshakti Party will win the election here with a massive majority."

9. On the statement of AIMIM chief & MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "What kind of thinking is Owaisi promoting in a democracy? How long will you continue the politics of fear among Muslims? Muslims should come out and vote for whoever they want to elect and ensure accountability. Prime Minister Modi is implementing all welfare schemes for everyone without any discrimination."

10. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "It is true that Bihar is lagging behind day by day. NITI Aayog also reports that Bihar has gone back on every parameter." (With ANI inputs)