As thousands of people have arrived in Bihar, their home state, to celebrate the four-day auspicious Chhath festival, they will find it difficult to return from Darbhanga airport due to the unprecedented rise in the prices of the flight tickets.

The prices have skyrocketed as passengers are rushing to book tickets. The biggest price increase has been seen on the Darbhanga-Mumbai route.

Darbhanga-Mumbai: A return ticket from Darbhanga to Mumbai on a SpiceJet flight between October 30 and November 5 costs between Rs 11,126 and Rs 20,996.

Similarly, Akasa Air is offering tickets for Rs 8,590 and Rs 27,570. IndiGo flights cost between Rs 8,092 to Rs 21,007. The ticket on SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa flights is available for Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

Darbhanga-Delhi: A ticket on the Darbhanga-Delhi route is available on SpiceJet between Rs 8,689 and Rs 15,619. Akasa tickets range from Rs 9,517 to Rs 16,818. IndiGo flights cost between Rs 6,453 and Rs 15,431.

Passengers travelling on this route can book tickets on SpiceJet, Indigo, and Akasa flights for Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000.

Darbhanga-Hyderabad: Return tickets on Indigo flights between Darbhanga and Hyderabad cost between Rs 10,016 and Rs 19,841, while the round-trip fare is Rs 6,056.

Darbhanga-Kolkata: The return and round-trip flight tickets are available on the Darbhanga-Kolkata route at the price range of Rs 16,374 and Rs 18,142.

Chhath is a auspicious festival celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and every other parts of India, where the natives of these states and regions are settled.

The festival falls nearly a week after Diwali, making it one of the occasions that prompt the largest passenger movement of the year. Thousands to lakhs of people of Bihar return to their home to celebrate the festival. This year the rush is even more as the voting for the assembly elections in the state is slated within over two weeks.