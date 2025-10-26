Lucknow will observe a local holiday on Tuesday, October 28, on account of Chhath Mahaparva, District Magistrate Vishakh G Iyer has announced. Following his directive, all government and semi-government offices, schools, and colleges in the city will remain closed on the day.

The Uttar Pradesh government had already declared October 28 a public holiday for the festival, and the District Magistrate has now officially extended the observance to Lucknow. Authorities have issued instructions to ensure compliance across offices and educational institutions.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand News: Wadia Institute Sets Up Automated Glacier Monitoring In Dhauli Ganga To Track Climate Risks

Chhath Mahaparva is celebrated with deep devotion, as women offer prayers and present arghya (offerings) to the setting and rising sun. In Lucknow, thousands of devotees gather at the Gomti riverbank, Jhulelal Ghat, Gilaula Lake, Kathauta Lake, and other waterfronts to perform the rituals.