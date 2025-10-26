- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Lucknow will observe a local holiday on Tuesday, October 28, on account of Chhath Mahaparva, District Magistrate Vishakh G Iyer has announced. Following his directive, all government and semi-government offices, schools, and colleges in the city will remain closed on the day.
The Uttar Pradesh government had already declared October 28 a public holiday for the festival, and the District Magistrate has now officially extended the observance to Lucknow. Authorities have issued instructions to ensure compliance across offices and educational institutions.
Chhath Mahaparva is celebrated with deep devotion, as women offer prayers and present arghya (offerings) to the setting and rising sun. In Lucknow, thousands of devotees gather at the Gomti riverbank, Jhulelal Ghat, Gilaula Lake, Kathauta Lake, and other waterfronts to perform the rituals.
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation and district administration have made special arrangements at key ghats, including cleaning, construction, and security management. Police personnel will be deployed across major worship sites to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.
Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, widely observed by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal, including residents of Lucknow. Devotees observe a 36-hour nirjala vrat (waterless fast), considered one of the most arduous religious practices.