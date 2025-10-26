Bengaluru Metro Update: The estimated cost of Bengaluru’s Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro line has been revised downwards by nearly Rs 2,920 crore following a detailed evaluation by an international consultancy firm. The 37-kilometre corridor, earlier pegged at Rs 28,405 crore, is now estimated to cost Rs 25,485 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Namma Metro Line 3A: Centre’s Approval Awaited The project, which forms part of Namma Metro’s Phase 3A, was cleared by the Karnataka government in December 2024 and is currently awaiting approval from the Union government. The cost revision came after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) sought a justification for the underground construction costs mentioned in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Woman Found Dead Inside Autorickshaw In Tilaknagar, Police Suspect Murder French Firm SYSTRA Leads Review To address the concerns, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) appointed the French consultancy firm SYSTRA to re-examine the project’s financial estimates. The firm reviewed the plans, shortened underground station lengths, and compared cost benchmarks with other metro projects across the country. This review led to a significant reduction in the estimated expenditure.

Bengaluru Metro: Underground Section Optimised Officials said that the changes mainly involve optimising the underground portion and making minor adjustments to land acquisition. Despite the reduction in cost, the total length of the corridor and the number of stations, 17 elevated and 11 underground remain the same.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast Train Approved: Indian Railways Sanctions Second Direct Service After 30 Years; Check Route Route And Funding Details The elevated section has been slightly reduced to 21.995 km, while the underground stretch has increased to 14.63 km. The route will connect Hebbal in the north with Sarjapur in the southeast, passing through key commercial areas such as the Central Business District and Koramangala.

The Union government is expected to clear the proposal anytime after November, with final approval likely by March 2026. Meanwhile, BMRCL has floated tenders worth Rs 6.86 crore for geotechnical studies under Phase 3A. The project will be funded jointly by the Centre and the state, each contributing 20 per cent, while the remaining 60 per cent will come from external sources.