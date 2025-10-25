Bengaluru News: A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a parked autorickshaw in the Tilaknagar area of Bengaluru on Saturday, prompting a murder investigation by local police.

According to a NDTV report, the deceased has been identified as Salma, a resident of the area. Her body was discovered by locals around 4 PM, who noticed the autorickshaw parked suspiciously on the roadside and informed the police.

According to initial reports, Salma was married and had four children, but had recently lost her husband. Police suspect she was murdered by someone known to her, who later abandoned the body inside the vehicle before fleeing.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Salma may have died from a head injury. The accused is believed to have wrapped her body in a bedsheet before leaving it in the stationary autorickshaw.

A team from Tilaknagar Police Station, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said they have obtained key leads about the suspect and expect an arrest soon. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

In separate news, a 26-year-old banker, Priyanka Kumari Poonia, lost her life in a road accident near Hoskuru Road in Bengaluru on Friday. She was riding pillion with her brother Naresh Kumar Poonia when their two-wheeler skidded after he applied sudden brakes to avoid a car that slowed down due to a pothole. The bike’s handle struck a truck coming from the opposite direction, causing both to fall. Naresh suffered minor injuries, while Priyanka was run over by the truck and died instantly. The accident has reignited concerns about Bengaluru’s pothole-ridden roads, which locals say have been in disrepair for months.