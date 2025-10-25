Bengaluru- Mumbai Super Train: The Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a second direct Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, nearly three decades after the launch of the Udyan Express. The new service will enhance connectivity between the two major cities and provide an alternative route for passengers.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the development on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the long-awaited project. “I had requested the Union Railway Minister for this train, which has been our long-standing demand. This Superfast train will run via the central Karnataka route of Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi to Mumbai, benefiting lakhs of people through improved rail connectivity and further boosting trade and commerce,” Joshi wrote.

He added that the approval meets a demand that had remained pending for almost 30 years since the introduction of the Udyan Express, the only direct train service currently operating between the two cities.

New Bengaluru–Mumbai Superfast Train Route

The newly approved train will travel via Hubballi-Dharwad, covering key cities and towns in central Karnataka. It will halt at Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi before proceeding towards Mumbai. The detailed schedule, frequency and launch date are expected to be announced soon.